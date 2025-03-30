Grizzlies rookie Yuki Kawamura pens gratitude-filled message for fans amid G League stint

The Memphis Grizzlies designated Yuki Kawamura to the G League ahead of their game against the LA Lakers. On Saturday, Kawamura suited up for the Memphis Hustle versus the Mexico City Capitanes. The point guard joined GG Jackson, who has been toggling between the Grizzlies and the Hustle this season.

After the Hustle beat Mexico City 119-112, Kawamura wrote on Instagram:

“Thank you always for your support”

Yuki Kawamura sends a message to fans on Instagram on Saturday. [photo: @kawamurayuki_8/IG]

Memphis is out of the Western Conference G League playoff race. But the Hustle still gave their fans something to cheer about, as they fended off the gritty Capitanes, who had 36 points, 12 rebounds and three assists from David Jones.

Kawamura helped the Hustle with 21 points, eight assists, three rebounds and two steals. Armando Bacot and D.J. Steward led Memphis with 60 points, 22 rebounds and 10 assists combined.

At 5-foot-3, Kawamura is the shortest player in the NBA and a fan favorite. He usually sits on the bench, but instantly earns reactions from the crowd regardless of where the Grizzlies play when he is called to action. The point guard averages 1.2 points, 0.7 assists and 0.4 rebounds per game in the NBA.

Although he has struggled in the NBA, he has been a standout performer in the G League, averaging 12.0 PPG, 7.8 APG and 2.7 RPG for the Hustle.

Yuki Kawamura’s role with the Memphis Grizzlies is uncertain

Yuki Kawamura has not played for the Memphis Grizzlies since Feb. 12. He came in late in his team’s 128-114 loss to the LA Clippers. Kawamura played for a minute and failed to record a stat.

The Grizzlies upgraded Kawamura’s Exhibit 10 deal to a two-way contract after his impressive offseason performance. Despite being a huge fan favorite, he has hardly seen action in the regular season. Memphis recently fired former Taylor Jenkins, the coach who gave Kawamura the break he needed to play in the NBA.

The Olympian will not likely be on the roster when the playoffs roll. Only time will tell if he will receive an offer from the Grizzlies after the season ends.

