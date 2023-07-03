Grizzlies Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

With just a few days until the action starts, the Grizzlies Summer League roster has been announced. It includes an array of new faces, with a handful of some familiar ones.

As long as FIBA allows it, the Grizzlies Summer League roster will feature both their second round picks from the draft. Gregory Jackson II was taken at No. 45, followed by Tarik Biberovic at No. 56. Before being drafted my Memphis, Biberovic played professionally in Turkey.

Along with their second round picks, the Memphis Grizzlies will also be sending both their two-players from last year to Summer League. Jacob Gilyard is a 5-foot-9 guard, and Vincent Williams Jr. is a 6-foot-6 wing.

Sometimes the head coach will also coach in Summer League, but that won't be the case for Memphis. They are going to be led by assistant coach David McLure.

The Grizzlies will begin their Summer League schedule on Monday, July 3rd as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Their matchup tips off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time, but is not one of the games that will be televised.

What current players are on the Grizzlies Summer League roster?

As for current players on the Grizzlies Summer League roster, fan favorite Kenny Lofton Jr. is one of the key names that sticks out. He spent most of this season in the G-League, where he posted averages of 20.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Jake LaRavia with the 19th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he was a common fixture in the rotation. After appearing in 35 games as a rookie, he too will be making the trip to Summer League to prepare for his second season in the NBA.

Rounding out the list of second-year players on Memphis roster is fellow 2022 draft pick David Roddy. He played in 70 games this season and finished the year with averages of 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.

