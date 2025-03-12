Grizzlies' Yuki Kawamura drops heartfelt reaction on Ja Morant's daughter Kaari cheering for him in G League - "She's my GOAT"  

Yuki Kawamura was excited to see Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's daughter, Kaari J, in attendance for his G League game for the Memphis Hustle. Kaari has often cheered for Kawamura, who is one of her favorite players. She was with her grandfather, Tee Morant, to show support for Kawamura and Co. as they hosted the Salt Lake City Stars.

The Japanese rookie scored 16 points and 15 assists on 6 of 13 shots, but the Hustle lost 121-119. Kawamura revealed he was disappointed after failing to win the game for Kaari while appreciating her presence.

"I love it. She brings the energy every G League game and NBA game," Kawamura said (h/t Grizzlies reporter Drew Hill). "We couldn't win for her tonight. I was disappointed in the result."

Kawamura then called Kaari his GOAT (Greatest of all time).

"She's my goat. (Kaari) is my goat," he added.

Kaari J even got a flag with Kawamura's pic and jersey number to the game.

Kaari also attended Monday's game between the Grizzlies and Suns, which Memphis won 120-118. Ja Morant scored 29 points and 12 assists. Yuki Kawamura was also on the roster but didn't get to play.

