"Grizzly fans grinding their teeth": Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's brother Thomasi fires brutal shot at Ja Morant & Co. under OKC star’s victory post

After sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in their first-round playoff series, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared a victory post on Instagram on Monday.
The OKC Thunder star shared a carousel post with various snaps and videos of him in action during the playoff series, along with other off-court snaps.
"like it’s calling for bad weather on Friday it’s still Thunder in 4," Shai captioned his post.
Reacting to the post, SGA's younger brother, Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander, took a jab at the Grizzlies fanbase.
"Grizzly fans grinding there teeth seeing this," Thomasi commented.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped a playoff career-high 38 points in Game 4 of the series to lead the Thunder's victory charge against the Memphis Gizzlies, who put up a valiant effort. He also added five rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in the 117-115 win as the Thunder became the first team in the playoffs to advance to the second round.
SGA is in the midst of the best season of his seven-year career in the NBA and is also the frontrunner for the MVP award.
NBA analyst explains why he voted for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic are in close contention for the NBA MVP award this season. While the Denver Nuggets star has won the award thrice and is looking to win his third straight, SGA is in the race for his first.
While the results haven't been announced yet, NBA analyst Adam Lefkoe, who has an official vote, shared that he voted for Shai to be the MVP. In a conversation with Shaquille O'Neal, who was in favor of Jokic, Lefkoe explained why he voted for the Thunder star.
"I voted for Shai. I voted for SGA. And the reason is winning the West by that many games and being the guy that’s dropping 25 and 30 every single night has to mean something."
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander concluded the 204-25 regular season averaging a league-high 32.7 points, along with 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.7 steals, shooting 51.9% from the field, including 37.5% from deep.
The three-time NBA All-Star led the OKC Thunder to the top seed in the Western Conference with a league-high 68-14 record, 16 wins ahead of the West's second seed.
