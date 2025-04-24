"Grown men being messy" - NBA fans react to Matt Barnes' revelation about Shannon Sharpe and Shaquille O'Neal

Last month, a leaked audio of Matt Barnes saying that Shaquille O'Neal is willing to pay large amounts of money for dirt on Shannon Sharpe went viral. At the time, Barnes was heard saying that Shannon allegedly did, quote, "some s**t" to Shaq back in the day; however, no further details were given other than Shaq wanted the whole thing to be kept quiet.

Ad

Now, amid allegations that Sharpe sexually assaulted a woman he was in a relationship with, the leaked audio of Barnes talking about Shaq wanting information on the NFL legend has resurfaced.

The beef between the two appears to stem from Sharpe disagreeing with O'Neal telling Nikola Jokic that he thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should've been the MVP last season. At the time, Sharpe disagreed, and the two traded barbs in the media.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to what Matt Barnes said in the leaked audio, however, it sounds like the two had already been behind the scenes; fans just weren't aware of it.

The NBA community was quick to react to the resurfaced audio.

"Grown men being messy like 8th grade females," - One wrote.

"Messier than females," - Another added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others shared their thoughts as well, taking aim at both Shaquille O'Neal and Shannon Sharpe.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Shannon makes money talking about other men every morning lmao. He needs to swallow that medicine now," - One wrote.

"I forgot about this….Shaq can be petty and vindictive but really……?" - Another added.

Looking back at the time Shaquille O'Neal unloaded on Shannon Sharpe on Instagram

When Shannon Sharpe disagreed with Shaquille O'Neal, saying that he believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should've been the 2024 NBA MVP, O'Neal shared a scathing post on Instagram taking aim at the former NFL legend.

Ad

In it, O'Neal questioned Sharpe's place as an NFL legend, saying that he isn't a top-10 player, and the only way he stays relevant is by gossiping on his podcast.

Ad

At the time, Sharpe fired back on his own podcast. However, in an interview with PEOPLE just weeks later, Sharpe said he was ready to put the beef behind him and move on.

Despite that, it sounds as though O'Neal may not feel the same way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More