"Gtfoh, this is what's wrong in PHX" - Ex-NBA champ baffled over Devin Booker and Suns HC Mike Budenholzer's murky situation

Devin Booker is at the center of the controversy facing the Phoenix Suns as the team tries to find their way into the back end of the Western Conference Play-In tournament. However, new information has come forward. The coaching staff, including coach Mike Budenholzer, have talked to Booker about his outspokenness, which angered an NBA legend.

Ad

Kevin Garnett expressed his confusion and disgust that the Suns would ask Booker not to be so expressive during the team's timeouts despite being one of their leaders.

In an Instagram story posted on Tuesday, Garnett had strong words for the Phoenix organization, saying that things like this have kept the team from greatness.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Huh? Gtfoh, this is what's wrong in PHX... Ain't never heard of a coaching saying anything close to this!! Tf going on," Garnett wrote.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kevin Garnett jumped to the defense of Devin Booker, calling out the Suns organization.

Garnett played in the league for 21 years, winning a championship in 2008 with the Boston Celtics. Since retiring, Garnett has gone on to appear as an NBA analyst across many networks, creating his podcast, "KG Certified."

Ad

The former NBA MVP might be the perfect former player to stand up for Booker in this scenario. Throughout his career, Garnett was vocal, whether amongst his teammates, coaches or even the referees. His defending Booker gives the 10-year guard some much-needed support.

A standoff with his coach is only one of Devin Booker's problems

As Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns coaching staff navigate this situation, rumors have swirled around the team about what they will do in the offseason.

Ad

NBA insider Brian Windhorst has reported that Booker will not be moved this summer, and the most likely outcome is a trade, sending Kevin Durant out in exchange for draft equity and young talent.

The Suns have fallen way short of their playoff expectations this year, and it is clear that the team needs to solve its interior problems before they can seriously compete in their competitive conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback