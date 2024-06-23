"Guarantee Klutch is his agent"- Michael Jordan fans slam Nick Wright for admitting role in legend's 1988 DPOY discourse 

Last week, Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo Sports released a story breaking down Michael Jordan's numbers from his Defensive Player of the Year winning 1988 season. It was uncovered that there was a drastic disparity in his defensive numbers between home and road games. Fans recently slammed a current NBA analyst after he admitted to helping work on the project.

Not long after the MJ story dropped, FS1's Nick Wright was talking about a lot of the figures mentioned. On his podcast, he admitted that he knew a lot of information already after helping with the story.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wright is seen as a strong LeBron James supporter, which led to NBA fans slamming him for this remark. They feel he helped out to aid in the G.O.A.T debate between LeBron and Jordan.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the facts from the story, fans still argued that the Chicago Bulls legend should be viewed as the greatest ever.

"Everyone knows MJ is the [goat emoji] this article is all hype and no bite," one fan said.

"Now that reality is sitting in that Bron will never catch MJ. They’re trying to erase his legacy in hopes of elevating LeBron because his career wasn’t enough to do it," another fan said.

"Klutch Sports knows the day is coming. Lebron is 40 yrs old this season, 4 rings in 22 seasons then 23 seasons is coming up then most people barely have Lebron in top 5," said one fan.

For Lebron fans, this was another argument against Jordan in the ongoing GOAT debate.

Nick Wright doesn't believe in Michael Jordan's DPOY award

Not long after the story about Michael Jordan dropped, Nick Wright quickly began talking about its impact on the bigger picture. It started on his podcast, where he mentioned that it might shine a new light on the debate for the NBA's Greatest Of All Time.

"There was a game where they credited Michael Jordan with more steals than the other team had turnovers," Wright said. "Might put a little different hue on the old GOAT conversation. Everyone should read it."

Wright's onslaught on MJ did not end there. He also went on FS1's "First Things First" and spoke about how this puts an asterisk on the award win now, thus hurting his legacy.

"Michael Jordan's Defensive Player of the Year award, I don't believe in you," Wright said. "I never did."

DPOY is one of the few accolades that fellow all-time greats like LeBron James and Magic Johnson weren't able to secure. The latter star came close in 2009 and 2013 but finished as the runner-up.

Even with this new information brought to light, MJ is still among the greatest players to ever grace an NBA floor. His accomplishments outside of that award include being a six-time champion, six-time Finals MVP, five-time MVP, and 10-time scoring champion.