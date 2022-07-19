“Guarding Klay is like guarding Kyle Korver”, “Prime SHAQ would have them boys pissing their pants” - Fans mock Steph Curry picking his 2017 Warriors team over Shaq and Kobe’s 2001 Lakers

Steph Curry recently revealed his thoughts on a hypothetical matchup between his 2017 Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant and the 2001 LA Lakers side with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Curry picked the Warriors to win the tie. He suggested that having three superstars compared to two was better. Here's what he said to Complex in his most recent interview:

"But at the end of the day, if you could match up in some alternate universe, us versus the 2001 Lakers, obviously we feel like we can win.

""I don’t know who would guard Shaq but I don’t know who would guard me and Klay either. We rockin’ with that. And three is better than two."

The 2017 Warriors and the 2001 Lakers had different playing styles. LA relied on their one-two punch, with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. The Dubs setup is dependent on ball movement and stretching the floor.

Meanwhile, the Warriors had four All-Stars on their team: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. Bryant and O'Neal were the only All-Stars on the 2001 Lakers team.

Golden State's star-depth made them one of the most lethal teams in NBA history. However, the Lakers didn't have to look outside of O'Neal and Bryant, who led them to a three-peat. Curry's comments on the hypothetical matchup were not well received by Lakers fans.

They took to Twitter to mock Steph Curry and his Warriors team. One fan wrote:

"Guarding Klay is like Guarding Kyle Korver. All they can do is catch and shoot. Actually Korver way more efficient from 3, FT lone and field. Guarding a catch and shooter is easy."

Another added:

"Prime SHAQ would have them boys pissing their pants and who the hell is checking ‘01 Kobe?! Stop it. Please."

Here are some of the best reactions:

Erik Puka @EltonPuka @ComplexSports @StephenCurry30 Guarding Klay is like Guarding Kyle Korver. All they can do is catch and shoot. Actually Korver way more efficient from 3, FT lone and field. Guarding a catch and shooter is easy @ComplexSports @StephenCurry30 Guarding Klay is like Guarding Kyle Korver. All they can do is catch and shoot. Actually Korver way more efficient from 3, FT lone and field. Guarding a catch and shooter is easy

John @DaBearsk3526 @thegeorgesiu BS.. Kobe would lock down Steph & my former college teammate/roommate Brian Shaw would lock down Klay.. no one on the Warriors is even touching Shaq..Lakers would win. @thegeorgesiu BS.. Kobe would lock down Steph & my former college teammate/roommate Brian Shaw would lock down Klay.. no one on the Warriors is even touching Shaq..Lakers would win.

Edward Reaves @EdwardTemblador @ClutchPointsApp Shaq and Kobe are better than KD and steph, 2001 was a young ass Kobe, he’d eat steph alive, shaq would literally murder Pacheapshot and drey @ClutchPointsApp Shaq and Kobe are better than KD and steph, 2001 was a young ass Kobe, he’d eat steph alive, shaq would literally murder Pacheapshot and drey

LAbound @LAbound2



But acting as if he/Klay are the biggest mismatches in a series featuring Kobe + Shaquille O’Neal is pure stupidity lol



Like cmon man, Shaq could literally score 80 on Draymond Complex Sports @ComplexSports



Steph says 2017 Warriors > 2001 Lakers in a series.



We talked to "I don’t know who would guard me and Klay"Steph says 2017 Warriors > 2001 Lakers in a series.We talked to @StephenCurry30 about "Night Night", running it back next, the NBA scrambling and more: bit.ly/3PjpTrY "I don’t know who would guard me and Klay" 👀Steph says 2017 Warriors > 2001 Lakers in a series. We talked to @StephenCurry30 about "Night Night", running it back next, the NBA scrambling and more: bit.ly/3PjpTrY https://t.co/OmlWrRQoRf Steph’s greatness/legacy is beyond question at this point. What he did in the Finals is incredibleBut acting as if he/Klay are the biggest mismatches in a series featuring Kobe + Shaquille O’Neal is pure stupidity lolLike cmon man, Shaq could literally score 80 on Draymond twitter.com/complexsports/… Steph’s greatness/legacy is beyond question at this point. What he did in the Finals is incredibleBut acting as if he/Klay are the biggest mismatches in a series featuring Kobe + Shaquille O’Neal is pure stupidity lolLike cmon man, Shaq could literally score 80 on Draymond twitter.com/complexsports/…

DJ R-Tistic @DJRTistic



Guarding Steph & Klay is waaaaaay easier than guarding Shaq, and then you gotta worry about Kobe??? Complex Sports @ComplexSports



Steph says 2017 Warriors > 2001 Lakers in a series.



We talked to "I don’t know who would guard me and Klay"Steph says 2017 Warriors > 2001 Lakers in a series.We talked to @StephenCurry30 about "Night Night", running it back next, the NBA scrambling and more: bit.ly/3PjpTrY "I don’t know who would guard me and Klay" 👀Steph says 2017 Warriors > 2001 Lakers in a series. We talked to @StephenCurry30 about "Night Night", running it back next, the NBA scrambling and more: bit.ly/3PjpTrY https://t.co/OmlWrRQoRf How adorable.Guarding Steph & Klay is waaaaaay easier than guarding Shaq, and then you gotta worry about Kobe??? twitter.com/complexsports/… How adorable. Guarding Steph & Klay is waaaaaay easier than guarding Shaq, and then you gotta worry about Kobe??? twitter.com/complexsports/…

BillyisBack2021 @BBack2021 @BrowBronBrodie @ComplexSports @StephenCurry30 Shaq would literally throw Draymond Green around like a rag doll. @BrowBronBrodie @ComplexSports @StephenCurry30 Shaq would literally throw Draymond Green around like a rag doll.

dre @drenevamiss Complex Sports @ComplexSports



Steph says 2017 Warriors > 2001 Lakers in a series.



We talked to "I don’t know who would guard me and Klay"Steph says 2017 Warriors > 2001 Lakers in a series.We talked to @StephenCurry30 about "Night Night", running it back next, the NBA scrambling and more: bit.ly/3PjpTrY "I don’t know who would guard me and Klay" 👀Steph says 2017 Warriors > 2001 Lakers in a series. We talked to @StephenCurry30 about "Night Night", running it back next, the NBA scrambling and more: bit.ly/3PjpTrY https://t.co/OmlWrRQoRf Tried to sneak in Klay lol twitter.com/complexsports/… Tried to sneak in Klay lol twitter.com/complexsports/…

Revisited: Shaquille O'Neal's comments on a hypothetical matchup against Steph Curry's Warriors

About a month ago, LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal picked his prime LA Lakers team over Steph Curry and the Kevin Durant-led Golden State Warriors. On The Frank Caliendo Podcast." O'Neal said he would lay out Curry every time he tried to get to the rim.

"We would've let Stephen Curry drive to the basket and I would've laid his a** out a couple of time. Period," said Shaquille O'Neal (h/t ESPN).

Following those comments, Durant engaged in a back and forth with Shaq on Instagram. KD pointed out that the four-time NBA champion wouldn't have been as efficient defensively in high pick and rolls against the Warriors. O'Neal did not back down after those comments and proceeded to reply, saying:

“Every time you miss you know what ima do, post you and score. I don’t have to stop anyone I have to be stopped which is impossible to do.”

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Shaq says his Lakers would beat Steph’s Dubs and MJ’s Bulls.



KD: “Bring Shaq up in that pick and roll and test them hips. Pause.”



Shaq: “Every time you miss you know what ima do, post you and score. I don’t have to stop anyone I have to be stopped which is impossible to do.” Shaq says his Lakers would beat Steph’s Dubs and MJ’s Bulls.KD: “Bring Shaq up in that pick and roll and test them hips. Pause.”Shaq: “Every time you miss you know what ima do, post you and score. I don’t have to stop anyone I have to be stopped which is impossible to do.” https://t.co/1klsQ7dRnZ

It's always an intriguing conversation when talking about hypothetical matchups. However, it's tough to pick a clear winner. Different eras, contrasting playing styles, and several other factors come into play, making it an inconclusive debate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far