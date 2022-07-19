“Guarding Klay is like guarding Kyle Korver”, “Prime SHAQ would have them boys pissing their pants” - Fans mock Steph Curry picking his 2017 Warriors team over Shaq and Kobe’s 2001 Lakers

Steph Curry recently revealed his thoughts on a hypothetical matchup between his 2017 Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant and the 2001 LA Lakers side with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.
Curry picked the Warriors to win the tie. He suggested that having three superstars compared to two was better. Here's what he said to Complex in his most recent interview:
"But at the end of the day, if you could match up in some alternate universe, us versus the 2001 Lakers, obviously we feel like we can win.
""I don’t know who would guard Shaq but I don’t know who would guard me and Klay either. We rockin’ with that. And three is better than two."
The 2017 Warriors and the 2001 Lakers had different playing styles. LA relied on their one-two punch, with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. The Dubs setup is dependent on ball movement and stretching the floor.
Meanwhile, the Warriors had four All-Stars on their team: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. Bryant and O'Neal were the only All-Stars on the 2001 Lakers team.
Golden State's star-depth made them one of the most lethal teams in NBA history. However, the Lakers didn't have to look outside of O'Neal and Bryant, who led them to a three-peat. Curry's comments on the hypothetical matchup were not well received by Lakers fans.
They took to Twitter to mock Steph Curry and his Warriors team. One fan wrote:
"Guarding Klay is like Guarding Kyle Korver. All they can do is catch and shoot. Actually Korver way more efficient from 3, FT lone and field. Guarding a catch and shooter is easy."
Another added:
"Prime SHAQ would have them boys pissing their pants and who the hell is checking ‘01 Kobe?! Stop it. Please."
Here are some of the best reactions:
Revisited: Shaquille O'Neal's comments on a hypothetical matchup against Steph Curry's Warriors
About a month ago, LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal picked his prime LA Lakers team over Steph Curry and the Kevin Durant-led Golden State Warriors. On The Frank Caliendo Podcast." O'Neal said he would lay out Curry every time he tried to get to the rim.
"We would've let Stephen Curry drive to the basket and I would've laid his a** out a couple of time. Period," said Shaquille O'Neal (h/t ESPN).
Following those comments, Durant engaged in a back and forth with Shaq on Instagram. KD pointed out that the four-time NBA champion wouldn't have been as efficient defensively in high pick and rolls against the Warriors. O'Neal did not back down after those comments and proceeded to reply, saying:
“Every time you miss you know what ima do, post you and score. I don’t have to stop anyone I have to be stopped which is impossible to do.”
It's always an intriguing conversation when talking about hypothetical matchups. However, it's tough to pick a clear winner. Different eras, contrasting playing styles, and several other factors come into play, making it an inconclusive debate.