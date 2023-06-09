"H is like a B-52 stealth bomber" - Reggie Saunders breaks down Jordan brand's 'Godfather' Howard White's sneaker journey

When it comes to the Jordan brand, there is one behind the scenes person that doesn't get enough credit. That being a man by the name of Howard White.

When it came time to give the Chicago Bulls star to get an endorsement deal, White was an executive at Nike. After setting up the deal for Michael Jordan, he broke into the NBA star's inner circle and later became his manager.

White has been with the brand ever since, and played a crucial part in it's longevity. When Michael decided to retire for the second time in 1998, White convinced Nike that the brand could continue to thrive. All these year later, it still dominates the market.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent interview with "Andscape," Reggie Saunders opened up on White's impact with Nike. He cited his "Godfather" auroa and touched on how passionate he was about the business.

“H had this godfather aura.” “He just has this confidence about him. Being young, it was cool to see this Black man move.”

“H is like a B-52 stealth bomber,” Saunders said. “He’ll chime in when you need him and, you already know, he’s coming in hot.”

Howard White's impact with Nike spans beyond the Jordan brand

Howard White played a crucial role in the growth of the Jordan brand, but his impact spans much farther. Multiple signature athletes have spoken about their time with him after inking deals with Nike.

Since bringing in the Chicago Bulls star, countless other top NBA talents have chosen Nike over other brands. They too have had the chance to build a good relationship with White.

Among those to speak out about the longtime executive is Chris Paul. He admitted that White played a huge role in his time with Nike going well.

“Every time I’d see H. White, he’d be suited and booted. Always dressed and pressed,” Paul told Andscape. “He’s the slickest-talking person you’ll ever meet in life. And I’m grateful for him. I know my career with Brand Jordan wouldn’t be what it is without him.”

Another future NBA Hall of Famer to praise White is recently retired All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

“I’ll also say this,” Anthony added. “Whenever H steps into a room, he has a story to tell. And it’s always a great one.”

Poll : 0 votes