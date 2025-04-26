"Had 'em disappeared": Skip Bayless switches focus back on LeBron James criticism after relentless Shedeur Sanders draft take

LeBron James carried the cudgels once more for the LA Lakers on Friday, but it was still not enough as the Minnesota Timberwolves won Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series. James put up 38 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists to keep the Lakers in the game before bowing out late.

Ad

James’ scoring tally was also the most points by a 40-year-old in NBA playoffs history. However, one of his biggest critics and NBA analyst Skip Bayless, quickly turned focus back on James, blaming him for the Lakers’ loss after a back-and-forth game against the Timberwolves.

“CAN'T MAN CAN!!! I'm about to unleash a video on this Lakers' collapse. Had 'em. Disappeared. Bron???,” Bayless posted on X minutes after the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bayless' tweet came amid a series of posts about NFL prospect Shedeur Sanders, who has become the talk of the town following his snub in the first three rounds of the 2025 draft. However, the Lakers' loss was the catalyst for him to shift his attention back to LeBron.

Meanwhile, James played 41 minutes in the game and had the most points on the team. He also brought the Lakers to within one midway in the fourth quarter after draining three triples in the final period.

Ad

He finished the game with an efficient 13-of-21 shooting, including five made three-pointers, albeit for naught.

LeBron James’ production was necessary to fill the offensive gap left by a sick Luka Doncic, who was underwhelming in the game as he nursed a stomach bug for most of the matchup.

Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards praises LeBron James for red-hot shooting in Game 3

While LeBron James received scrutiny from his usual critic, the Lakers star saw great praise from Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who was in awe about James’ shooting in the game.

Ad

In the post-game press conference, Edwards acknowledged James’ red-hot shooting from three as he shot threes from way behind the line.

“He was shooting it from Yucatan. He was shooting it crazy,” Edwards said.

However, James could not find the hole in the game's last five minutes as the Minnesota defense anticipated his attempts and covered them up quickly. In one instance, James even attempted a wild fadeaway three down the stretch, hitting the side of the backboard to help seal the Timberwolves' win.

Ad

LeBron James and Edwards also shared a moment on the court, sharing laughs during a challenge late in the game.

The Timberwolves will look to extend the series lead against the Lakers in Game 4, still in Minnesota.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More