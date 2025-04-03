"You want Michael Jordan to Kobe you" - Skip Bayless bluntly casts doubt on LeBron James’ hopes of rekindling friendship with MJ 

During his tell-all interview with Pat McAfee last week, LeBron James opened up on possibly building a strong relationship with Michael Jordan. Following these comments, one longtime analyst gave his thoughts as to why it is highly unlikely.

While on his podcast Thursday, Skip Bayless dove into LeBron's comments regarding his standing with MJ. He feels the LA Lakers star wants Jordan to build a bond with him like he did with Kobe Bryant. However, Bayless doesn't envision "His Airness" becoming close with the star forward later down the line.

"LeBron, you want Jordan to Kobe you," Bayless said. "To become a big brother to you, even a father figure to you. To bless you, to validate you. To gush about your greatness. And I'm pretty sure that will never ever happen." (0:50)

To this day, LeBron James and MJ are viewed as two of the most iconic athletes in NBA history. For years now, the two have been debated on countless occasions as the greatest player in league history.

Understanding the dynamic between them, LeBron accepts that their relationship won't change while his career is going on. Nonetheless, he is optimistic the two can kindle some kind of friendship when both their stories are done being written.

LeBron James opens up on his current relationship with Michael Jordan

It's worth noting that LeBron James doesn't think he has a bad relationship with Michael Jordan. He just believes that the two will engage more once his playing days are over.

While on The Pat McAfee Show last week, LeBron touched on him still playing being the primary reason why he and the Chicago Bulls legend aren't close.

"Me and Michael, yeah we're in a good spot," LeBron said. "We don't talk

I think it's cause I'm still playing. We all know MJ, he's one of the most ruthless competitors there is. Until I'm done and he doesn't have to look at me run up and down wearing the No. 23, and every time my name's mentioned it's mentioned with his, he's like I won't f***** talk to you."

LeBron James is optimistic about his standing with Jordan because that's how things kind of played out with him and Kobe Bryant. The two didn't really get close until he joined the Lakers and the five-time champion was already retired. Prior to that, they were bitter rivals as two of the league's premiere superstars.

Only time will tell if LeBron and Jordan are able to become close friends once the former officially decides to hang it up. In the meantime, he'll continue adding to his legacy with the Lakers.

With his new superstar running mate, LeBron has a prime opportunity to possibly add another championship to his resumé. If he's able to secure a fifth ring, it will add fuel to the fire of the debates between him and Jordan.

