"Had Rodman and Pippen" - NBA fans rip Michael Jordan's agent for placing LeBron James outside top two all-time 

Over the past decade-plus, one of the biggest debates in basketball has been Michael Jordan vs LeBron James. Fans recently sounded off online after a person close to "His Airness" weighed in on the NBA GOAT debate.

Ad

During a recent interview with Sports Business Journal, MJ's longtime agent was asked about LeBron. He feels the star forward is an all-time talent, but doesn't have him near the top of the list. When it comes to people behind Jordan, he opted for legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant.

While diving further into LeBron, Michael Jordan's agent gave his reasoning as to why he isn't on par with the Chicago Bulls legend. He cited his constant team hopping, claiming MJ would have double-digit titles if he picked his teams in a similar fashion.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Following these brash remarks, NBA fans quickly began chiming in with their comments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

These comments did not go over well, as the majority of fans tried to discredit his take on the GOAT debate.

"no reason for mj to leave the bulls lol, he had a super team there. mfs be dumb," one fan said.

"He doesn’t know ball," another fan said.

"'Cherry picked what teams he wanted to be on' nga you had the best team in the league for all 6 of your championships plus the best coach of all time," said one fan.

Ad

Michael Jordan's agent feels LeBron James is a top ten talent all-time

Michael Jordan's agent doesn't feel LeBron James sits at the NBA mountaintop, but he didn't slight him completely. While speaking on the subject, he did state he is still one of the greatest players to ever step foot in the sport.

After not putting LeBron in the top two, David Falk was asked if the LA Lakers star is among the ten best players ever. He agreed with this placement, stating that he is a fan of the longtime NBA star.

Ad

“Probably,” Falk said regarding LeBron being top 10. “I really like LeBron.”

Given all he's accomplished, it's hard to say LeBron isn't at least in the top 10. He's been a star-level talent for over two decades now, having the top of longevity that no player has ever seen before. Not to mention, he's shattered numerous records. Most notably becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Seeing that this debate has been going on for years now, it's evident that it's never going to end. That said, based on how close he is to Michael Jordan, it's not shocking to see Falk take such a stance on this topic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More