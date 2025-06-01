"Hali got robbed": NBA community in disbelief as Pascal Siakam named ECF MVP over Tyrese Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers claimed the Eastern Conference title with Pascal Siakam winning MVP honors over All-Star teammate Tyrese Haliburton. It left NBA fans in shock as they let their thoughts known on social media.

Siakam and the Pacers conquered the New York Knicks in the East finals on Saturday, taking Game 6 at home to win the series, 4-2. The win earned Indiana a trip to the NBA Finals after 25 years.

In the series-clinching victory, Pascal Siakam had another 30-point game, finishing with a team-high 31 points, to go along with five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 37 minutes to pad his case as East finals MVP.

Some fans felt the award should have been given to Haliburton instead. They shared their opinions on X (formerly Twitter).

"Hali got robbed," one fan highlighted.

"We need to have some conversations," a user put the result to a debate.

"This is so cool to see but it should’ve been Hali," another fan moved to underscore.

"No way Pascal got it. Hali got the biggest shot of the series in Game 1 and the biggest game of the series in Game 4 with 30-10-15 statline," a comment made a case for Haliburton.

"I’m kinda surprised it wasn’t Hellyburton, but he had a great series too," a fan wrote.

"HOLY SNUB," a user simply put it for Haliburton.

"But i thought hali..." a fan said.

Pascal Siakam averaged 24.8 points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and one turnover in the six games he played in the Eastern Conference finals. Haliburton posted 21 points, 10.5 assists, six rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.7 turnovers.

Pascal Siakam just happy to be in the position he is in now in Indiana

Winning the Eastern Conference finals MVP was a continuation of Pascal Siakam's amazing journey as a member of the Indiana Pacers. He moved to highlight it during the trophy presentation following the elimination of the New York Knicks in Game 6.

Speaking to Inside the NBA's Ernie Johnson, Siakam acknowledged the support he has gotten from the Pacers organization and the fans in Indianapolis, and how proud and happy he was to help the team return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

'Spicy P' said:

"First of all, shout out Indy, man. It has been an amazing experience for me so far. From the first time I landed here, like the love has been amazing... Just unbelievable. First-class organization. Just happy to be here."

Pascal Siakam landed in Indiana midway into the 2023-24 season following a trade with the Toronto Raptors, who he helped win the NBA title in 2019.

His arrival has fortified the Pacers' standing as an Eastern Conference force and they are now making their way back to the NBA Finals for the first time after 25 years.

The Pacers will begin their best-of-seven NBA Finals series against the OKC Thunder on Thursday.

