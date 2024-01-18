"Pascal Siakam never asked for a trade": Former Raptors star's agent on Pacers move, partnership with Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner (Exclusive)

Technically, Pascal Siakam has had less than 24 hours to process the Indiana Pacers acquiring him from the Toronto Raptors. Philosophically, though, Siakam already has strong convictions on whether he would like to sign an extension with them before or when he becomes a free agent in July.

“I could see Pascal in Indiana long term,” Siakam’s agent, Todd Ramasar, told Sportskeeda. “They want to see Pascal with the organization long term.”

Exclusive with Todd Ramasar, Agent for Pascal Siakam

Ramasar spoke to Sportskeeda about a number of topics, including how Pascal Siakam feels about the Pacers, his expectations for the 2023-24 season, and how he views his eight-year career with the Raptors.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been condensed and edited.

What does Pascal Siakam think of the trade?

Ramasar:

“He’s excited. There are a lot of memories up in Toronto, and a lot of good memories. Although things have changed to where he’s been moved, he’s ecstatic about the opportunity ahead of him in Indiana. First of all, it’s a first-class organization. When you look at [President] Kevin Pritchard and [general manager] Chad Buchanan, these are basketball guys with an organization that always has had basketball executives from Larry Bird to Donnie Walsh that have been there. Their front office is first class."

"When you look at their coaching staff, same thing. They have a Hall of Fame coach in Rick Carlisle. He’s a championship coach with a well-prepared staff. You see that from where they’re sitting in the Eastern Conference right now. Then when you look at their roster, they have a young, budding superstar in [Tyrese] Haliburton who is not only this lethal scorer, but he is facilitating and making the right plays. He’s a point guard’s point guard in terms of making his teammates better. Pascal being added there adds a dynamic that they didn’t have before, which is someone to relieve pressure off of Tyrese and relieve pressure on Pascal. Both guys, in late-game situations, could go get a bucket without having to run a lot of offense. Both players are extremely unselfish and pass-first type of players. They make the right play instead of the selfish play. The fact that Pascal is a champion like Rick Carlisle is, he will bring that experience on a talented young team. When you look at somebody like Myles Turner, who is a stretch five and rim-protecting big, being paired with Pascal will be deadly with providing Pascal with spacing, which he otherwise didn’t have in Toronto.”

What is Pascal’s expectation of what the Pacers can accomplish this season?

Ramasar:

“That’s a great question. But I think it’s premature to really comment on that. It’s not because there isn’t faith in the team. But you have to let the dust settle and have to go into a new team, get acclimated, know your teammates and know the system and vice versa. There are also talented teams in the NBA, including the Eastern Conference first before getting to that Finals appearance that I know is a goal for the organization. I think the expectations are high, but he also understands with being in the business a long time and understands basketball, great things take time, too.”

I realize this might be a ‘wait until the dust settles’ question as well, but I figured I should ask it. What’s your sense on how much appetite there is from both sides to agree to a long-term extension?

Ramasar:

“I would say this. The future is bright because it’s a perfect fit. It’s a perfect marriage for Pascal based on some of the things that I touched on. Everything I described about the organization, from ownership to the front office to the coaching staff and to player personnel, is representative of Pascal. There is that through line where everything is about ‘team’ and ‘winning.’ In winning, it’s also about having humility and competitiveness. Those are all the right attributes that you want in an organization down to the individuals that leads to something special in the future.”

Do I correctly take away that there’s optimism and interest, but it’s just premature at this point?

Ramasar:

“Yeah, but I’ll say this. I could see Pascal in Indiana long term. They want to see Pascal with the organization long term.”

How did you see Pascal handle this past season with the Raptors amid all the head-coaching and roster changes?

Ramasar:

“I’ll try to be objective in answering that. The proof is in his statistics right now. Pascal is having one of the most efficient seasons that he’s had, despite his role changing (22.2 points per game on career-high 52.2% shooting, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game). Look at his professionalism through all of the [trade] rumors and talk. He showed up to work. He was a good teammate. He was coachable. He was accepting of his role. That’s rare to find in professional sports, especially for someone with his accolades, championship and everything else. But he showed up with a smile and left everything out there. He never took a day for granted while wearing a Raptors jersey.”

Obviously, the Raptors have traded him. But since last offseason, how would you characterize what the conversations and feedback were on any interest the Raptors had with signing Pascal Siakam to an extension?

Ramasar:

“How would I define it? That’s a great question. In short, we’re here now and Pascal is in a Pacers uniform. Pascal never asked for a trade.”

Obviously, they made that decision, but were there any ebbs and flows during any talks in the past year?

Ramasar:

“In fairness, I don’t want it to be taken out of context because I appreciate the Raptors and their communication with Masai [Ujiri] and Bobby [Webster] in the last eight years. There were some changes – some within their control and some out of their control. When you have a young roster and a new head coach that is a first-time head coach, and I say that respectfully, because Darko [Rajaković] is going to be a great coach, you look at the age difference and the trades with OG [Anunoby], it was time for the organization to turn the page to a new chapter.”

How does Pascal Siakam view the big picture of his time in Toronto, considering his championship (2019), All-Star appearances (2020, 2023) and being drafted there (2016, No. 27)?

Ramasar:

“All of those experiences are what makes the current situation in Pascal’s future until whenever his retirement might be that much more exciting. Not only did he win the first international championship for the NBA. He’s the lowest pick ever drafted to get a rookie max contract extension. Financially, he’s been able to provide for himself. He’s had All-Star appearances, All-NBA [appearances], championships and has given back to the community. And he’s 29 [years old]. He’s been through adversity with the [COVID-1(9] pandemic, bubble play and criticism. Yet, the guy keeps standing tall. Those experiences allowed him to have the season that he’s having now. The page is turning."

"Now he has an opportunity to play with a new team in the playoffs and potentially deep into the playoffs. If not this year, then very, very soon. Adversity as well as life experiences both good and bad is what makes you sharper and better for the next experience you’re going to encounter in your life. I can’t think of Pascal gaining any more experience coming out of Toronto, Canada and the Raptors organization to put himself in a position to continue to play at a high level and an even higher level going forward.”

I read he’s still going to keep his home and continue his foundation work in Toronto. Is that right?

Ramasar:

“Toronto will always be home for Pascal in terms of his philanthropic work as well as his friends and relationships up there.

What things was Pascal Siakam able to accomplish with his foundation?

Ramasar:

“As it relates to his community work and getting his partners involved with Red Bull, McDonald’s, Nike and some of the strategic alliances he’s had, the moment he arrived in Toronto he’s always been helping at-risk youth and bringing awareness in education. He supplied laptops and backpacks. There’s a number of other initiatives he’s accomplished since he’s been there. He wants to continue that work. It’s not just work he’s doing in Canada and North America, but also work that he’s doing with the continent of Africa and his home country in Cameroon. That’s very important to him and part of his fabric with being a professional in the NBA.”

