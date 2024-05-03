Hall of Fame coach George Karl trashes notion of Giannis Antetokounmpo's health deciding Bucks’ first-round playoff exit

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) was sidelined for the playoffs' entire first round as his team fell 4-2 to the Indiana Pacers. Many suggested that his injury swung the series. However, according to Hall of Fame coach George Karl, Milwaukee would have lost regardless of Antetokounmpo's health status.

Antetokounmpo missed the regular season's final three games due to a left calf sprain, getting ruled out for the beginning of the postseason. However, the Bucks expressed optimism that the two-time MVP would return later in Round 1.

With Milwaukee trailing 3-2 entering Thursday's Game 6 showdown and facing elimination, Antetokounmpo reportedly went through pregame warmups attempting to suit up. He was considered a game-time decision but was ultimately ruled out, missing his ninth consecutive contest.

With Antetokounmpo sidelined again, the Bucks were blown out 120-98 on the road, getting eliminated from the postseason. Afterward, many were adamant that Milwaukee would have won the series if the eight-time All-Star were healthy.

However, Karl took to X/Twitter to defend the legitimacy of Indiana's series victory.

"The Bucks weren’t advancing, even if Giannis was healthy for that series," Karl said.

The upstart Pacers, led by star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, have been one of the NBA's most lethal offensive teams all season. They finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in offensive rating (120.5). They have since maintained their second-place ranking through six postseason outings (119.4).

Indiana won its season series against Milwaukee 4-1 despite Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 42.2 points per game over five matchups. So, they have had the Bucks' number all season, finishing with a combined 8-3 record against them after their 4-2 first-round victory.

Nonetheless, Milwaukee still took Indiana to six games without Antetokounmpo. So, it's debatable whether the 29-year-old's dominant two-way play and championship experience would have been enough to offset the Pacers' high-octane offense.

Like George Karl, Doc Rivers credits Pacers for eliminating Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks from playoffs

George Karl wasn't the only coach who credited Indiana after it dispatched Milwaukee to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Bucks coach Doc Rivers also praised the Pacers, noting that they earned their Round 1 playoff victory despite Milwaukee being shorthanded.

“They've created a hell of a team, not only young, I think the [Pascal] Siakam trade really will change their fortunes going forward,” Rivers said. "They’re just a tough team. Obviously, we had guys out and all that, and that’s hard, right? But let’s give them credit. I thought they played terrific.”

Despite facing championship expectations, Rivers finished his first half-season as Bucks coach with a combined 19-23 regular-season and playoff record. Milwaukee will look to get healthy this offseason and probably fortify its roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and his co-star Damian Lillard.

With a few roster tweaks and a full-strength team, the Bucks will likely enter next season among the East's favorites, as they did this season.

