“Hall of Famer first ballot no questions asked” – Shaquille O'Neal's epic response to Allen Iverson talking about ringless career

During a recent social media exchange, Shaquille O'Neal set the record straight on a fellow Hall of Famer. He feels that not having won a ring doesn't matter for this all-time guard.

When NBA fans discuss top stars who have never won a title, Allen Iverson is one of the first players brought up. Despite being regarded as one of the greatest guards ever, he never got over the hump and secured a ring.

In 2001, Iverson got the Philadelphia 76ers all the way to the NBA Finals. The last obstacle in their way was Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers. Iverson carried the Sixers to a win in Game 1, but the Lakers ended up winning the next four.

Iverson posted a picture of him and Shaq on his Instagram stating that he is the only reason he never won a ring. The Lakers legend went on to say that Iverson doesn't need one and that he is still one of the best ever.

Is Shaquille O'Neal right about his take on Allen Iverson?

There is no disagreeing with Shaquille O'Neal said about Allen Iverson on his Instagram post. While he might not have ever won an NBA championship, he is still a Hall of Fame talent.

Iverson played 14 years in the league after being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996. His list of accolades include 11 All-Star nominations, four scoring titles, seven All-NBA nominations, three steals titles, Rookie of the Year, two All-Star MVPS and one regular season MVP. On top of that, he was named to the 75th anniversary team.

When it comes to small guards in league history, Iverson is in a class of his own. Even though he only stood at six foot tall, he was a dominant force with the ball in his hands.

Never winning a ring is a blemish on his resume, but that is not all his fault. Over the years, he didn't always have a team around him that could truly contend for a title. The Sixers only made the finals in 2001 because Iverson single-handedly got them there. After that, his best chance came with a young Carmelo Anthony on the Denver Nuggets.

A fews years after his retirement, Iverson was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He and Shaq were put in alongside one another as part of the class of 2016.

