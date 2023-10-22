"Halle Berry pretty in church or in the grocery store" - Pistons GM comically compares Ausar Thompson to $90 million rich Hollywood star

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver believes they have something special going with Overtime Elite standout Ausar Thompson, so much so that he has compared their first-round rookie pick to $90 million-rich Hollywood superstar Halle Berry.

The Piston plucked Thompson fifth overall in this year’s rookie draft. They took into consideration what they saw in the player’s stellar showing in Overtime Elite, the new professional league based in Atlanta featuring players between ages 16 and 20.

20-year-old Thompson played two seasons in the league, playing for Team Elite and City Reapers, which he both helped win the title. In his first season with Team Elite, he averaged 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, three assists and 2.2 blocks. In his second go in the league with the City Reapers, he went for 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.2 steals.

In one of his interviews following their selection of Ausar Thompson in the draft, Weaver shared that it was not hard to evaluate what their top rookie pick had done in OTE and why they selected him. He comically compared the star power of their player to that of Oscar winner Berry.

The Pistons executive said:

“When you see something elite you know it. I think Halle Berry pretty in church or in the grocery store.”

Berry started acting in Hollywood in the late 80s. She has made a number of highly successful movies, including the X-Men series, James Bond film Die Another Day, and John Wick 3. She won the Oscar best actress award for the movie Monster’s Ball in 2001. As of 2023, her net worth is pegged approximately at $90 million.

Ausar Thompson is hoping to replicate the same success as he begins his NBA journey with the young Pistons squad.

What position will Ausar Thompson play in Detroit?

Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson

At 6-foot-7, Ausar Thompson is expected to play the small forward position and occasionally shooting guard for the Detroit Pistons.

He is seen to enhance the team’s perimeter defense, anchored on his on-point 3-and-D basketball skills, which has drawn comparisons to that of Mikel Bridges, formerly of the Phoenix Suns and now with the Brooklyn Nets.

Interestingly, new Pistons coach Monty Williams used to coach Bridges in Phoenix, leading many to believe he would mold Thompson the same way he did his former player.

In the preseason, Thompson posted averages of 11.75 points, 9.25 rebounds and 2.75 assists in 29.25 minutes on the floor in four games.

The Pistons begin their 2023-24 NBA season campaign on October 25 in an away game against defending Eastern Conference champions Miami Heat.