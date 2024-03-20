Hanah Usman deletes all photos of Lakers forward husband following cheating allegations

After LA Lakers forward Taurean Prince recently was accused of cheating by an unnamed woman on Instagram, his wife, Hanah Usman, seems to have unfollowed him on Instagram.

Prince and Usman have not publicly addressed the rumors. However, Usman has deleted her photos and posts alongside her husband. Prince and their three children had been heavily featured on her social media. However, all of the recent posts featuring Prince have been deleted, with the rest of her profile seemingly unchanged.

The woman tagged Taurean Prince in a post and claimed that she is pregnant with his child. However, the veracity of the claim has not yet been ascertained.

Taurean Prince and Hanah Usman married in 2017, and the latter shared the news on her Instagram account, where she has more than 7.1 thousand followers.

Taurean Prince has been a key 3-point shooter

Taurean Prince has been an integral player for the LA Lakers this season, starting 49 games. One of the team's best shooting threats from beyond the perimeter, he is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc on 4.8 attempts per game.

Usman, who was recently criticized for a controversial take on the Israel-Palestine situation, is often spotted alongside her kids at Lakers games. The family was seen celebrating a crucial 3-pointer that Prince made in a comeback victory over the LA Clippers in January.