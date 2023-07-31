“Hand down man down” - Doris Burke preferred over Mark Jackson for NBA Finals coverage by ESPN sparks heated debate among fans

Longtime NBA sideline reporter Doris Burke is getting a promotion. Recent news has emerged that she will be covering the NBA Finals for ESPN.

Earlier this summer, ESPN laid off over 20 on-air personalities. Among those let go was longtime announcer Jeff Van Gundy. Over the past few weeks, there have been multiple people mentioned as his possible replacement.

In a news story for the New York post, it emerged that Doris Burke will be replacing Mark Jackson on NBA Finals coverage. As far as Van Gundy's replacement, that spot will be filled by former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

Andrew Marchand @AndrewMarchand



nypost.com/2023/07/31/esp… NEWS: ESPN is closing in on promoting Doris Burke to the NBA Finals, demoting Mark Jackson and hiring Doc Rivers in the wake of the Jeff Van Gundy firing, The Post has learned.

With this being a massive change to NBA coverage, fans were quick to chime in with their thoughts. One fan used Burke's famous saying to joke about this news getting picked up by other outlets.

moi burner @purelyaburner @AndrewMarchand hand down man down this is getting aggregated

For some fans, this was report was not good news for them. They feel these changes don't add any entertainment value going forward.

Ethical Hoops🏆 (only takes Ws) @EthicalHoopz @AndrewMarchand They should consider hiring some people who are actually fun to listen to

Dr. Stanley Goodspeed, Ph.D @SaviorOfSanFran @AndrewMarchand Remember when Peyton said he had to watch MNF on mute?



@ESPNNBA is now doing that with the NBA Finals.

Matthew Shipton @MKShipton @AndrewMarchand @PaulZeise Unwatchable! Van Gundy, while at times annoying, at least had personality. Jackson has none and Burke doesn't move the needle.

Bucco @toponesports @AndrewMarchand I actually understand Van Gundy being too annoying. He complained every chance he could. But Burke and Rivers will be worse. Rivers does not have a voice for tv, and Burke is solid but does not critique hard enough for the #1 role. Breen, Redick, and Jefferson was the choice

While majority of fans are against this decision, some were happy to see Burke get her due.

Howie Schwab @howieschwab @AndrewMarchand Good for Doris she deserves it. Doc will be good too. Sorry former SJU star Jackson not getting respect

ESPN forced to make tough decision to promote Doris Burke

On the one hand, ESPN could have just promoted Doris Burke and not demoted Mark Jackson. However, they felt that a change had to be made. In the New York Post story, it details why Burke and Doc Rivers were brought on together. The network had to make a tough decision as they felt Burke and Jackson wouldn't have good chemistry together.

"While ESPN could have simply put Burke in for Van Gundy, there was a strong feeling that the combination of Jackson and Burke would not have the same chemistry as Jackson and Van Gundy had."

Another factor that led to this big change is that Burke and Rivers both have good relationships with the NBA league office.

"Unlike Van Gundy, Burke and Rivers are popular at the league offices. The league has always been a fan of Rivers in the broadcast booth."

There is a risk for the network in this decision. That being that Rivers could return to coaching at any moment. Following a brief broadcasting stint, Rivers has been a head coach for the past two decades. His most recent run was with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he turned Joel Embiid into a perennial MVP candidate.

