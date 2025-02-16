"Hang this in the Louvre rn" - NBA fans lose it over Mac McClung's dunk over a car as Slam Dunk legend completes 3-peat

Mac McClung has made history. He is now the first player to win three consecutive NBA Slam Dunk Contests, delivering yet another electrifying performance at All-Star Weekend. His most jaw-dropping dunk? Leaping over a car for his opening slam.

McClung scored a perfect 50 on the dunk, while his fellow competitors—Matas Buzelis, Andre Jackson Jr. and Stephon Castle — struggled to impress with their first attempts.

A stunning Getty Images shot of McClung’s iconic dunk, taken by Garrett Ellwood, quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Fans declared it museum-worthy.

“Hang this is the Louvre right now,” one fan said.

“That's an amazing picture of an unbelievable dunk. Well done Mac,” another said.

“FRAME IT MAC,” another commented.

More fans expressed amazement at McClung’s performance.

“Best thing all weekend,” one said.

“There should be a rule where if you win 3 dunk contests, you get a lifetime NBA contract to a team of your choice,” another said.

“Best dunk of the contest 👑🏆,” another commented.

Mac McClung scores 50 in each round en route to Slam Dunk Contest three-peat

Mac McClung's dunk over a car wasn't his only perfect 50 of the night. In fact, every single one of his dunks earned a perfect score.

For his second dunk, McClung went a bit more conservative but still showcased incredible hangtime. He soared over a person, executed a delayed mid-air spin and slammed it home with two hands.

In the final round against San Antonio Spurs rookie G Leaguer Stephon Castle, McClung wasted no time displaying his creativity and insane bounce.

He dunked two balls at once — one positioned near the rim and the other he grabbed mid-air from a person spinning on a hoverboard.

Castle kept it competitive, forcing McClung to deliver a strong finish — and he did just that. For his final dunk, he jumped over Evan Mobley, bounced the ball off the rim, and hammered it in with both hands.

The moment he landed, he immediately signaled the crowd to watch the replay — knowing they’d be even more amazed by his hops.

WATCH: Every attempt by 6'2" Mac McClung in 2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest

