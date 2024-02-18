"Happy birthday dad": Michael Jordan's 61st birthday bash gets a sweet IG tribute from son

Michael Jordan celebrated his 61st birthday recently. The legendary basketball player is regarded as the greatest player in NBA history and got a special gesture from his son, Marcus Jordan.

Marcus took to his social media account and posted a happy birthday to his father on his special day. He shared a snap with Michael Jordan and captioned his Instagram story:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD. SEE U SOON"

Marcus got a selfie clicked with his father MJ

Selected as the third overall pick by the Bulls in the 1984 NBA draft from North Carolina, Michael Jordan went on to have an illustrious career that many still consider to be the standard for greatness in the NBA.

During his 13 seasons with the Bulls, he secured six NBA championships, six NBA Finals MVP awards, and five NBA MVP awards, in addition to achieving the status of a five-time scoring champion.

After a two-season hiatus from the sport, Michael Jordan returned and had two productive years with the Wizards, resulting in 14 career All-Star selections across 15 seasons. Jordan's impressive career averages include 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game, and he currently ranks fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 32,292 points.

Jordan has also become a significant figure in pop culture and a symbol of Nike's Jordan Brand, which contributed to his billionaire status in retirement and facilitated his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.

Although he divested his majority stake in the Hornets last year, Jordan's influence in the NBA and the sport of basketball as a whole remains profound and is likely to endure for decades to come.

Nike set to leap forward with a new deal with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's 61st birthday got off to a great start with a potential new deal with Nike. As per NBC, the sports footwear giant is all set to crack another deal with MJ.

According to documentation presented to the Philadelphia Historical Commission, Nike has opted for a two-story structure dating back to 1921 located at 1617 Walnut St. as the site for the first U.S. establishment of its "World of Flight" store.

The design concept for Jordan’s "World of Flight" Philadelphia is described as being influenced by the intersection of Philadelphia's Historical Architecture and Jordan Brand. The building offers nearly 7,000 square feet of retail space, and it is currently unoccupied.

Nike aims to preserve the original character of the building's facade while making slight enhancements to its design features and practicality to tribute to Michael Jordan.

Although Nike has not disclosed an opening date for the store, the Rittenhouse location would mark the first of its kind in the United States and the fourth globally. Presently, Nike operates "World of Flight" stores in Italy, Japan, and Dubai.