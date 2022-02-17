"Happy birthday to the greatest; Thanks for the blueprint" - Kevin Durant takes to social media to wish Michael Jordan on his birth anniversary

Kevin Durant’s admiration for Michael Jordan’s greatness is unquestioned. Over the years, one of the most gifted scorers the NBA has ever seen regularly places Jordan on a pedestal above every other basketball player. With His Airness turning 59, the Slim Reaper sends his greetings and continued appreciation of what the legendary Chicago Bulls player has done for the game.

In a story posted on his Instagram account, Kevin Durant acknowledged again Michael Jordan’s status as a basketball genius. The four-time scoring champ also forwarded his gratitude to Jordan for blazing the path for him and thousands of other basketball players through the years.

Kevin Durant’s simple caption leaves no doubt about who he considers the best-ever to lace-up a pair of basketball sneakers:

“Happy birthday to the greatest; Thanks for the blueprint.”

Despite numerous former players, coaches and basketball analysts saying Kevin Durant is a deadlier threat than Michael Jordan, the Nets star has dismissed those notions time and again. His greetings towards the legendary superstar absolutely certify who he considers to be the G.O.A.T.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins and sports analyst Max Kellerman previously had a heated debate on who between Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant was the better scorer. The current Brooklyn Nets star shut down the discussion with an emphatic tweet of his own:

“MJ is one of one, God level, unmatched, unparalleled, a pure master of this shit. I’m still watching his games to learn. Leave me out of it please.”

Steve Kerr, Michael Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate and Kevin Durant’s ex-coach with the Golden State Warriors, took the debate to another level. He considers Durant a the more talented player than the man who carried the Bulls to an unbeaten run in the NBA Finals.

Hoop Central



Kerr explains why here: Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant: "He just showed he's the most talented basketball player on earth, if not of all time. He's just SO gifted. I think [Kevin Durant's] more gifted than [Michael Jordan], I really do."Kerr explains why here: basketballnews.com/stories/steve-… Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant: "He just showed he's the most talented basketball player on earth, if not of all time. He's just SO gifted. I think [Kevin Durant's] more gifted than [Michael Jordan], I really do."Kerr explains why here: basketballnews.com/stories/steve-…

After Kerr’s bold declaration, his former player did not refute the assertion. However, after Durant's birthday message to Jordan, it’s very clear that he does not have the same opinion as his former coach.

When is Kevin Durant coming back?

KD's left knee MCL sprain have jeopardized the Brooklyn Nets' season. [Photo: Yahoo! Sports]

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled badly following Kevin Durant’s knee injury. They are only 4-13 since KD went down with an MCL sprain on his left in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last January 15. Without Durant, it was former teammate James Harden who carried the Nets to victory. Back then, they were on their way to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Brooklyn Nets have stopped their free fall since the trade deadline. After a horrific 11-game losing slump, they have now won back-to-back games, including a mighty comeback against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Despite the recent uptick in form, they are nowhere near the team they were supposed to be without their franchise leader.

YES Network



#NETSonYES Nets head coach Steve Nash gives an update on Kevin Durant's return following the All Star break. Nets head coach Steve Nash gives an update on Kevin Durant's return following the All Star break.#NETSonYES https://t.co/fGIrsvoHrL

Steve Nash was non-committal about Durant’s return, setting no clear return date despite giving positive vibes for an imminent return. There's a very minimal chance that he could play after the All-Star break but will likely take a little longer as the Nets will be extra cautious with him.

The Brooklyn Nets hold a 31-27 record and sit firmly in eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. With Kyrie Irving only available in home games and Ben Simmons’ debut still up in the air, the Nets could enter the playoffs via the play-in.

As long as they have the guy considered by many to be at par with Michael Jordan’s abilities, the Brooklyn Nets will remain a tough opponent.

