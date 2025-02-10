"Happy birthday my love 1 of 1": Draya Michele pens heartfelt note for Jalen Green, shares a string of pictures with Rockets star

Jalen Green celebrated his birthday on Sunday. Green turned 23 and is still one of the youngest players in the NBA today. Jalen's girlfriend, Draya Michele went on social media to show her appreciation for her partner.

Michele posted a sweet and short message, greeting Jalen Green on her Instagram stories.

"Happy birthday my love 1 of 1," Michele wrote.

Draya Michele's Instagram Stories

Michele also uploaded images of her and Green. The couple has been dating since August 2023 and are approaching their second year together.

Draya Michele's Instagram Stories

Jalen Green's birthday this year will undoubtedly be memorable as he and the Houston Rockets secured the win on his special day. Now he gets to enjoy his time to celebrate both the win and his birthday.

Rockets win against Raptors in Jalen Green's birthday bash

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn

The Houston Rockets took on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. It was a special day for the Rockets as one of their star players, Jalen Green, celebrated his 23rd birthday during that game. Houston pulled off a huge 94-87 victory over Toronto.

The star of the show was the birthday boy himself, Jalen Green. He led his team to triumph, nearly putting up a double-double performance. Green added 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists to help secure the win.

Assisting Green to get the victory on his special day was Dillon Brooks. The Rockets forward was the team's leading scorer, adding 19 points. Fortunately for them, the duo of Green and Brooks was enough to put away the Raptors. The Rockets were without their star center, Alperen Sengun.

Sengun exited the game early after a little over three minutes of play. The Rockets big man grabbed his back just a few minutes after tip-off. The reason behind his injury isn't clear yet and we have no news on the severity of it.

