"Happy wife"- P.J. Washington exudes husband goals after taking wife Alisah on Chanel shopping spree 

After the Dallas Mavericks secured a Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center, P.J. Washington and his wife Alisah headed out for the day, treating themselves to a Chanel shopping spree. Alisah shared a video clip of the athlete on her Instagram story. He was dressed in black shorts and a black tee, complemented with a black bandana, smiling as he carried Chanel bags in both hands.

When Alisah asked him about the purchase, Washington had a simple, but wholesome message:

"Happy wife"

The couple's shopping date comes after she cheered for her husband from the stands during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Washington, who was acquired ahead of the trade deadline from the Charlotte Hornets, had 13 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in the game. Dallas won with a score of 108-105, to go up 1-0.

P.J. Washington talks about his attitude toward basketball

The Dallas Mavericks were injected with a massive two-way boost with the addition of P.J. Washington at the beginning of the year. The forward proved to be the player they need to make big plays down the stretch, delivering solid performances against the OKC Thunder in the conference semifinals.

Soon after the contest, Washington spoke exclusively to The Guardian about his approach and attitude toward basketball since he began his NBA journey:

“It was easy for me to go out and compete [even under the circumstances in Charlotte], because I just love being able to say I’m even in the NBA, playing against guys like LeBron - the better guys in the league. I’ve always wanted to go out and win every game I played. I just hate losing. As a kid, even, I was always like this.”

The Mavs will remain in Minnesota for Game 2 at the Target Center, hoping to extend their lead. Only time will tell if P.J. Washington will maintain his competitive edge for Dallas as he looks to win his maiden NBA championship.