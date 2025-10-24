  • home icon
  • "Happy With the Shots": Nikola Jokic Picks Defiant Tone After Shooting 2-13 From Deep in Meltdown vs. Warriors

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:12 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Nikola Jokic Picks Defiant Tone After Shooting 2-13 From Deep against the Warriors (Credits: Imagn)

Nikola Jokic struggled from the field as the Denver Nuggets opened the 2025-26 season with a loss against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Nuggets lost the game 137-131 as Aaron Gordon recorded a career-high 50 points on 10-for-11 3-point shooting.

Jamal Murray recorded 26 points and 10 assists, shooting 11-for-20. Nikola Jokic also had a solid game, finishing with a triple-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

He shot 8-for-23, including 2-for-13 from 3-point range. After the game, the three-time MVP expressed contentment with his shots after reporters questioned him about his shooting splits.

“I’m happy with the shots I took,” Jokic told the media on Thursday. “The ball didn’t go in … sometimes it’s like that.”
This was a difficult loss for the Nuggets, considering the team headed into the halftime break with a nine-point lead over the Warriors. Denver also seemed to be in control of the game for large stretches until Stephen Curry took over for the Dubs during the second half.

He finished with 42 points (35 in the second half and OT), six rebounds and seven assists, shooting 14-for-25 as Golden State improved to 2-0. Jimmy Butler also made life difficult for the Nuggets, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Lastly, Draymond Green recorded a near triple-double with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Nikola Jokic ties yet another triple-double record by Oscar Robertson in season opener vs. the Warriors

While Nikola Jokic struggled to find his shot against the Warriors, he still dictated the game for his team, impacting every level of the Nuggets’ play. Jokic opened the season with a triple-double and has tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in season openers.

Jokic finds himself third among the all-time triple-double leaders with 164. Russell Westbrook is in first place with 203, while Oscar Robertson is in second with 181. Judging by the way the 2023 Finals MVP is performing, it wouldn’t be surprising if he overtakes Robertson on the list by the end of the 2025-26 season.

Following their loss against Golden State, Jokic and the Nuggets will look to bounce back when they face the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday.

