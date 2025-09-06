"Hard dating someone's old girl" - Michael Porter Jr. explains to Brittany Renner why courting an athlete's ex is a bad idea

Michael Porter Jr. has turned heads this offseason with a string of eyebrow-raising podcast remarks, and in his latest appearance, he laid out why he believes dating an ex of a fellow player or a woman with children is complicated.In a preview clip of his “Curious Mike” podcast released Friday ahead of Monday’s full episode, Porter fielded a question from Brittany Renner, who shares a child with Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington, about his stance on dating women with kids. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“It would be tough dating someone's old girl, and they just always have that like over you,” Porter said. “It takes a very understanding person to want to take on that role when you're going into life with a woman who has a child.Michael Porter Jr. admitted ego may play a role in his hesitation but insisted he’s willing to adapt if the right situation came along.“It's something that I've always thought I would steer away from. Could be like an ego thing. … I'm open to change. I'm not stuck in my ways.”Renner has recently resurfaced in headlines after a viral clip showed her confronting Washington and his wife, Alisah Chanel.READ: Brittany Renner’s mom alleges physical altercation with P.J. Washington’s wife as custody drama spirals onlineRenner and Washington began dating in 2020 and went public in February 2021. They welcomed a son in May of that year but split soon after, sparking public disputes over custody and child support.Michael Porter Jr. on controversial social media questionIn another viral moment, Michael Porter Jr. addressed a question often debated online: would he rather have a gay son or what some call a “th*t daughter”? Asked by PlaqueBoyMax, the new Brooklyn Nets forward rejected both options.“Both of them would hurt a n***a heart,” he said.Porter has not shied away from provocative takes. Last year, he claimed that some NBA players secretly pursue relationships with transgender women or men.“I hear wild stories about some of these dudes, … their fetishes get so crazy,” he said (per Outsports). “They might be a straight man but they’ve done so much stuff with pretty girls, and they have so much access to pretty girls, that now they’re over here messing with [trans women], or now they’re over here messing with dudes.”Earlier this offseason, however, Porter was reportedly spotted with a transgender model at a luxury hotel in Taipei.