  "She clearly couldn't breathe": Brittany Renner's mom alleges physical altercation with P.J. Washington's wife as custody drama spirals online

“She clearly couldn’t breathe”: Brittany Renner’s mom alleges physical altercation with P.J. Washington’s wife as custody drama spirals online

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 03, 2025 05:33 GMT
Brittany Renner's mom alleges physical altercation with P.J. Washington's wife as custody drama spirals online
Brittany Renner’s mom alleges physical altercation with P.J. Washington’s wife as custody drama spirals online (Photos from Alisah and Brittany's IGs)

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington has found himself in offseason controversy involving his former partner Brittany Renner and his wife, Alisah Chanel. Videos circulating on social media show them arguing in a driveway.

The footage begins with Renner saying her son with the NBA player, Paul Jermaine Washington III, cries whenever he goes to stay with his father. She claimed their son does not want to go with him. Renner also criticized Washington for giving $170,000 to his “h*e” while keeping only $11,000 in their son’s account.

Messages later surfaced from Renner’s mother, who alleged the confrontation escalated into a physical altercation.

“So after I dropped my phone running to her side of the car, I was like, 'What you wanna do?' She (Chanel) swung on me, I was like, 'Ohhh, that's what we doing, got it,'" Renner’s mother wrote.
"I'm more of a subdoer (sic), not a fighter. So I was tryna grab her hands, got close enough to pick her big a** up and body slam her to the ground. I had her pinned in her back, I was straddling her with my forearm in her throat.”
She added that things got so heated Washington had to step in.

“Ain't gonna lie, at that point it was me or you. And it wasn't gonna be me. I just kept pressing and harder. She clearly couldn't breath (sic) and PJ came and pulled me off of her. She got up and leaned against the truck trying to catch her breath.”
Looking at P.J. Washington’s relationships with Brittany Renner and Alisah Chanel

P.J. Washington’s relationships have drawn public attention largely because of the prominence of the women involved, especially his past with Brittany Renner, a social media influencer and model with 4.5 million Instagram followers.

The two started dating in 2020 and confirmed their relationship in February 2021. They had a son in May 2021, but split soon after, leading to public disputes over child support and custody.

Following their breakup, rumors circulated that Washington was paying Renner $200,000 per month in child support. Renner later clarified the actual amount was closer to $2,500 a month.

Washington married Alisah Chanel in October 2023 after about a year of dating. They tied the knot in a high-profile wedding and have two children together.

