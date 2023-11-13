"Harden was a curse": Sixers fans are on cloud nine as Tyrese Maxey leads them to 8th straight win

The Philadelphia 76ers have won their eighth straight game, thanks to the duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. As expected from Embiid, he helped the Sixers win by adding 37 points. But a major part of the credit goes to Maxey, who exploded for a 50-point outing, proving why he has what it takes to become a top star in the NBA in the near future.

James Harden is now catching stray bullets after Maxey's impeccable performance. Fans feel that Harden's departure from Philly did the team wonders, especially Maxey. Fans on social media opined how Harden was the problem all this time. Here's what some pf them had to say on X:

"Harden was a curse"

"Harden is 0-4 with the Clippers"

"Harden leaving is the reason they’re doing this"

"Maxey gonna be All-NBA"

"Harden after he finds out that he was the problem and that he wasn’t the system."

"Maxey >>>>>> Harden"

"Tyrese>harden not close either"

"Sixers won the trade"

Can Tyrese Maxey get his first All-Star nod this season?

Ever since the beginning of the season, Tyrese Maxey burst through the scenes and has become the Philadelphia 76ers' second star. In his initial three seasons, fans and analysts acknowledged Maxey's potential and how he could become a star in the NBA one day. It seems like that day has come and there's a possibility the 23-year-old could make his first All-Star appearance this season.

Maxey is averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. His numbers have undoubtedly helped Joel Embiid and the Sixers notch a dominant 8-1 record, putting the team on top of the East. Maxey recently exploded for 50 points against the Indiana Pacers, rallying Philly to a 137-126 victory.

It's clear that Tyrese Maxey is a special player as he is consistently proving that he's deserving of being named an All-Star in the league. His explosiveness on offense and reliability on defense make him the perfect guard for the Sixers.

While many expected Philly to decline a bit this season since they traded away James Harden, the exact opposite has happened, and it's clear that Maxey is deserving of what was Harden's role on the team last season.