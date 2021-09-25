“Harden never mentioned my name” – Giannis Antetokounmpo denies having any grudge against James Harden for “no-skill” comment 

2021 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player winner Giannis Antetokounmpo has added an interesting dimension to his reported beef with Brooklyn Nets star James Harden. Antetokounmpo has said he does not hold any grudges against Harden for the “no-skill” comment the former Houston Rockets star apparently directed at the Greek superstar in February 2020.

Speaking to Greek television channel COSMOTE TV, Gianni said that he had seen the James Harden video and that he had nothing against Harden. Giannis told the television channel:

“First of all, Harden never mentioned my name. I have seen this video, about one year and a half later. I think what he meant was that if he was also a 7-footer, jumped and dunk, it would have been easier for him but now he had to learn to play the game. I think that the media made it about me. Harden is a hell of a player and when I am on the court against him, I have to play real hard. He is a Hall of Famer. I have nothing against him. And that was no motivation for me against the Nets. My motivation is always how I can be better and help my team.”

What James Harden supposedly said about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Back in February 2020, James Harden was asked by then ESPN employee Rachel Nichols to react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments during the 2020 All-Star draft about wanting somebody “that’s gonna pass the ball.”

Harden replied:

“I wish I could be 7-feet, run and just dunk. That takes no skill at all. I gotta actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. I'll take that any day.”

Later: "But I wish I could just run and be 7 feet and just dunk." James Harden addresses the comments Giannis made during the All-Star draft about assists: "I average more assists him than him, I think....I don't see what the joke is."Later: "But I wish I could just run and be 7 feet and just dunk." youtube.com/watch?v=tUCf4p… James Harden addresses the comments Giannis made during the All-Star draft about assists: "I average more assists him than him, I think....I don't see what the joke is."



Although James Harden did not directly mention Giannis at that time, his comments were construed to be directed at the Milwaukee Bucks power forward, who is listed at 6'11" and is known for his transition dunks.

Harden’s comments in 2020 also came amid a backdrop of Giannis winning his first regular season MVP award ahead of him in 2018-19. The Greek pipped Harden in that race, picking up MVP honors for his 27.7 ppg, 12.5 rpg and 5.9 apg showing as against James Harden’s 36.1 ppg, 7.5 apg, and 6.6 rpg statline for 2018-19.

With his latest comments to the Greek television channel, Giannis seems to have made peace with Harden. He graciously complimented Harden by calling him a future hall-of-famer.

With his recent championship success with Milwaukee in the 2021 NBA Finals, where he averaged 35.2 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 5.0 apg while shotting 61.8% from the field, Giannis has also shown that he is a bigger personality than James Harden both on and off the court.

