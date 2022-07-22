“Harden should not be a top-of-the-league salary guy, he’s no longer a top-of-the-league performance guy” - Analyst says James Harden getting less money is exactly how the NBA should work

James Harden has agreed on a two-year $68 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Although it is a lot less than what Harden was originally due, analyst Colin Cowherd believes this is how the NBA should work.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6M deal, including a player option, to return to the 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6M deal, including a player option, to return to the 76ers, sources tell ESPN.

The All-Star guard was due to earn $47.4 million next season if he opted into his player option. He declined, however, instead agreeing to another deal with the Sixers that could make him a free agent in 2023 if he chooses.

There was a heated discussion within the NBA community on whether Harden should be offered a contract extension. His performance was well below par, and many analysts believed it would be wrong for Philadelphia to give him an extension.

Meanwhile, Harden has expressed a desire to win his first championship this year, which is why he declined his player option. He said that he spoke with Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and was willing to take a pay cut to help the team improve their roster.

On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," said he believes the resolution seems right, especially as Harden's performance has taken a dip.

"My takeaway is that when he was a great player, he was paid like it," Cowherd said. "Now, he's no longer an elite top 20 player, and he's not paid like it. That's the way league should work. You should pay Harden five years ago, top of the league."

After pointing out players who deserve to earn top dollar in their primes, including Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, he continued:

"Harden should not be a top-of-the-league salary guy. He's no longer a top-of-the-league performance guy when it matters."

Harden is desperate for a title, which is one of the reasons he joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2020. He left Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in February to join forces with Joel Embiid in Philly.

James Harden has made only one NBA Finals appearance

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against P.J. Tucker of the Miami Heat.

Despite being one of the best shooting guards in league history, Harden has not had much success in the playoffs. Over the years, he has struggled to make an impact and help his team win.

Throughout his 13-year career, he has always made the playoffs. However, he has reached the finals only once. It was the same year he won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011-12.

In his third year, which was his breakout season, Harden and the OKC Thunder made it to the NBA Finals. But they were no match for LeBron James and the Miami Heat, who won four straight from Game 2 to win the series.

Last season, the Sixers failed to move past the Eastern Conference semifinals. They were eliminated by the Miami Heat after six games.

