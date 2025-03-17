"Has all your coaches whining" - Former NBA champ throws major shade on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander FTA discourse

OKC Thunder superstar point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's free-throw attempt volume has become a growing point of contention among rival teams. According to ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, the frustration stems from their inability to contain the MVP frontrunner.

Over the past month, multiple coaches have raised concerns about officials favoring Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC. That includes the Minnesota Timberwolves' Chris Finch, who said, "You can't really touch Shai" following his team's 131-128 overtime road victory on Feb. 24.

Moreover, Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff called the officiating in Saturday's 113-107 home loss to the Thunder a "disgusting display of disrespect" to his team.

Numerous fans and pundits have also accused Gilgeous-Alexander of foul-baiting to get to the line, resulting in a season-high 593 free-throw attempts. Nevertheless, the three-time All-Star continues to rack up foul shots, padding his league-leading scoring average of 33.0 points per game.

On Sunday, Perkins seemingly pushed back against the Gilgeous-Alexander "free-throw merchant" narrative by retweeting one of his quotes, shared by Thunder reporter Clemente Almanza. The 2008 NBA champion quipped that Gilgeous-Alexander's offensive dominance initiated a contagious virus among opposing coaches.

"No one can slow down SGA. You ain't seen the breaking news? That new virus that's gone around? The crybaby virus? That's the effect of SGA," Perkins said. "Once he leaves your arena, he has all your coaches whining, crying and complaining."

Given Gilgeous-Alexander's herky-jerky, crafty offensive playstyle, his nightly free-throw attempts appear unlikely to decrease anytime soon. So, league-wide exasperation could continue escalating as the playoffs inch closer.

Kendrick Perkins doesn't view Thunder as NBA title favorites despite admiring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's game

While Kendrick Perkins defended Shai Gilgeous-Alexander amid his bid for his first MVP, he remains skeptical about OKC's 2025 NBA title prospects.

A day after the Thunder's 118-112 road victory over the defending champion Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Perkins dismissed them as title favorites.

"Absolutely not," Perkins said on ESPN's "First Take." "Did they make a statement last night to the non-believers that they belong? Absolutely. Do I have them picked to come out of the Western Conference? Yeah, I do. But I don't have them beating the Boston Celtics."

Perkins added that Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, who missed Wednesday's contest due to an illness, will be a difference-maker in a potential NBA Finals series.

"SGA set the tone and dominated the game. To me, he was the best player on the floor. I got that. But the Boston Celtics were missing a key piece, Kristaps Porzingis," Perkins said. "He is so crucial to their offense, he provides balance."

Perkins' comments came despite OKC (56-12) sweeping their two-game season series against Boston (49-19). However, given that the former 14-year pro played for both franchises, he would likely be content with either securing this year's crown.

