"I love MVPs, I love All-Stars" - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shares honest feelings on his mindset as frontrunner in MVP battle with Nikola Jokic

Currently, there are only two clear candidates for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. These two MVP-caliber players faced off in a heated Western Conference matchup, which resulted in the OKC Thunder beating the Denver Nuggets 127-103.

Following the game, Gilgeous-Alexander took some time to conduct a post-game interview. His teammate, Chet Holmgren, hijacked that interview to say three letters: MVP. After Holmgren said that, the interview shifted. SGA was asked about his mindset in a game where he would compete against another great player.

In his response, the Thunder guard preached team success over personal accolades.

"Get a win. That's what it's all about for me," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I love MVPs, I love All-Stars, I love all the accolades that comes with it but none of it matters if you don't win and that's where I hang my hat and I'm pleased with the outcome tonight because we won."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerged as an elite offensive talent in 2022-23. That season, he averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals. That year was the first time he earned an All-Star nod, his first All-NBA selection and his first time in MVP conversations.

He finished fifth in the voting behind Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

In 2023-24, he solidified himself as a perennial MVP contender. He put up 30.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 6.2 apg and 2.0 spg. He finished second in the MVP voting, losing to Nikola Jokic, who nearly averaged a triple-double with 26.4 ppg, 12.4 rpg and 9.0 apg.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives his honest thoughts on the MVP race

Aside from his courtside interview following his team's victory, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also gave his thoughts on the MVP race during the post-game press conference.

"I never thought about it but it's something to talk about," Gilgeous-Alexander told the media. "It's entertainment, it's part of the sport. It's an honor to be in the conversation in itself."

At this point, it would most likely be a surprise if neither Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nor Nikola Jokic is hoisting the NBA's MVP trophy. Both players will give voters a hard time when they're called on to select the rightful winner of the award.

Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the league in points per game with 32.9. He is also averaging 5.1 boards and 6.2 dimes while doing work on defense, with 1.8 steals and a career-best 1.0 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, Jokic is in a good position to win his fourth MVP award. He is averaging a triple-double with 28.9 ppg, 12.9 rpg and 10.5 apg. Additionally, Jokic is in the top five in these statistical categories. He is third in points, third in rebounds and second in assists.

