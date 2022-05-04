"Have a good night Dillon Brooks, we won’t miss you" - NBA world gets on Dillon Brooks' case for his dirty flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II

With the Memphis Grizzlies seeing a key rotation player in Dillon Brooks ejected after a flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II, NBA fans across the world came up with livid reactions on Twitter.
Featuring an ejection after a flagrant 2 foul, Brooks was sent off after an eager attempt to stop Payton from scoring.
After taking a hard swing at Payton's head, the action was deemed excessive and unnecessary as he committed a foul after the whistle.
With the action having grave consequences for Payton's future in the series, NBA fans couldn't contain their enraged responses. Alluding to Dillon Brooks' reputation as a "dirty player," fans did not hold back as they ripped into the Grizzlies guard-forward for his actions.
The Golden State Warriors' second-round series against the Grizzlies has been one of the most physical series of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. With Game 1's action seeing Draymond Green ejected in the first-half, Game 2 had a more grave situation in hand.
The severity of Dillon Brooks' foul has also been debated by several fans. Considering that Brooks had no personal fouls prior to the flagrant and that the game was only three minutes in, there is some argument to be made that the call may have had more to do with Brooks' reputation.
While the foul is undeniably flagrant, the nature of the calls in this series has been debatable to say the least. Unfortunately, the consequences of the foul have been dire as Payton II sustained a fractured elbow.
Although having Dillon Brooks out of the rotation had a massive impact on the Grizzlies, the side managed to pull through down the stretch regardless.
Coming up with a 106-101 win, Memphis managed to level the series on their home floor ahead of their road trip to San Francisco.
The Memphis Grizzlies notch a win even without Dillon Brooks
The Grizzlies-Warriors matchup took an exciting turn as Memphis managed to level the series with a hard-fought win in Game 2. With scores level ahead of the next pair of games in the Bay Area, the Grizzlies have taken back some control of the series.
The events surrounding this series have been odd to say the least. While physical play is commonplace, the two ejections early in games 1 and 2 have been quite uncharacteristic.
What is surprising, however, is that teams that lost their key players went on to win the games. Featuring heroics and hustle from stars and role players alike, the series is developing into more of a contest than expected.
With Game 2 seeing Ja Morant take over down the stretch, the Warriors will find themselves in a bit of a corner as they play without a defensive stopper in Gary Payton II.
Although Golden State still have the upper hand as they stole Game 1, their performance in Game 3 will undoubtedly set the tone for the rest of the series.