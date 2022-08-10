Have Tristan Thompson and Pete Davidson been on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" together? Exploring the dynamic between the NBA star and the comedian

NBA players have always been linked to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, especially Tristan Thompson, who has been involved with Khloe Kardashian for years.

Lamar Odom and Kris Humphries were two of the first NBA athletes to be linked to the family. Over the years, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Devin Booker and many others have been involved with the women in the family.

In recent news, famous comedian Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have broken up after nearly nine months of dating. Davidson started dating Kim K after her breakup with renowned rapper Kanye West, so their relationship got a lot of attention over the months.

Davidson has reportedly entered trauma therapy following the breakup after dealing with her ex-husband West's targeted social media posts.

In other news, NBA champion Tristan Thompson announced the birth of his second child with Khloe Kardashian, and the two welcomed their son a few days ago. Thompson has been involved with Khloe K since 2016, and their relationship has been "on and off" over the years.

Davidson and Thompson are linked as they have both dated women of the Kardashian family but don't reportedly share a relationship with each other.

Has Tristan Thompson been on any of the Kardashian shows with Pete Davidson?

Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017 NBA Finals

Thompson has been involved with the clan since 2016 and has been part of the family throughout the years. The famous longtime show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" ran for 20 seasons from 2007 to 2021, and Thompson appeared in over six seasons. Even if he wasn't starring in an episode, he was certainly talked about, as he was a huge conversational topic for the family.

Comedian Pete Davidson, however, has never been on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," because he started dating Kim K after the show aired its last episode. The final episode of Season 20, titled "The Final Curtain (2)," aired on June 21, 2021, and Davidson publically started dating Kim in November 2021.

Thus, Thompson and Davidson have never been on the show together.

However, the Kardashian-Jenner clan have launched a new show, "The Kardashians," and Pete Davidson will be on that show. He was seen in the trailer for Season 2, and Tristan Thompson has already been in Season 1. So, we can expect the two to be on the new show together soon.

