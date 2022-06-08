“Have we not watched him.… Why aren’t we just celebrating him?” - Bob Myers says it’s sad that people have to defend Steph Curry’s legacy, says Steph is a made man

Steph Curry is widely regarded as the best shooter in the history of the NBA. His game has inspired many around the world to play basketball. He has won countless accolades, but the Finals MVP trophy is one that has eluded him.

Playing in his sixth NBA Finals, he has averaged 26.8 points, 6.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game on 59.1% true shooting in the finals. He is the only player other than Michael Jordan and LeBron James to average over 25 points, five assists and five rebounds in the finals.

Many believe that he has a lot at stake in these finals. However, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers doesn't think so. Speaking about the three-time champion on "The Morning Roast," he said:

"That stat, I heard that, I read that, it’s tremendous, but why is that eye-opening? Why can’t that just be ‘Oh yeah, he is as good as those guys.’ It’s almost like, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t know Steph averaged those kinds of numbers.’

"Well, what are you watching? What are you looking at? This is his sixth finals in eight years. Have we not watched him? Have we not watched him over the regular season?"

Steph Curry has scored 34 and 29 points in the first two games, respectively. He has certainly looked great from 3-point range and will be looking to continue inflicting damage on the Boston Celtics.

His performances indicate that he is locked in and set to compete. If he is able to help them get beyond the line, he may finally be able to win the Finals MVP award.

Many argue that Steph Curry deserved to be the Finals MVP in 2015. However, according to Bob Myers, the two-time MVP has never expressed his disappointment about the same, stating:

"The guy is what you see – there’s no other version of Curry that’s a bad guy and behind the scenes is saying I should have been finals MVP. Never once, ever has he ever said to me or anybody that I’ve heard ‘Oh that (Andre) Iguodala finals, that should have been mine."

The series is currently tied at 1-1, and Curry will do his best to help the Warriors take the lead in Game 3. Many have spoken about his legacy being possibly affected, so Curry will be hoping to continue playing well for his team.

He is the leading contender in the series to win the Finals MVP trophy. However, he has three more games to win before he gets his hands on the trophy and cements his name in history.

How good has Steph Curry been for the Warriors in the NBA Finals so far?

2022 NBA Finals - Game 2

With the series now heading to Boston, the Warriors will have to find a way to bring the best out of their offense. TD Garden is one of the toughest places to play, but the Warriors have enough experience playing on the biggest stage.

Steph Curry will be pivotal for them as a lot of their offense has come from him so far. He has looked like his true self from 3-point range, and the Dubs will be hoping for him to continue his brilliance from there. Curry has found ways to either fight off screens or get into the paint and score.

Aside from offense, he has also been stellar for them on the defensive end. If Steph Curry continues to contribute on both ends, the Celtics are going to have some big problems.

They have one of the best defensive units in the league. However, Curry's relentlessness has helped him make his presence felt in the finals in all ways possible.

