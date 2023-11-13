"Haven't had an atmosphere like this" - Former 10th overall pick credits LeBron James and Lakers for confidence boost

Cam Reddish helped the LA Lakers defeat the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday (110-116) and extend their winning streak to two games. Reddish had an all-around performance for the 17-time NBA champions with 18 points, on 7/10 shooting, seven rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes on the floor.

This is the second straight time that Cam Reddish steps up for the Lakers, after going for 17 points, on 5/8 from beyond the arc, on Friday's 122-119 road win over the Phoenix Suns for the league's In-Season Tournament.

After Sunday's game vs the Blazers, Cam Reddish praised LeBron James and the rest of his teammates for the atmosphere they have created in the locker room.

"I feel like all my teammates have done a great job of just pouring into me and telling me how much they believe in me. I haven't had an atmosphere like this in my entire NBA career," Cam Reddish told reporters, via Spectrum Sportsnet.

With LeBron James out with calf contusion, the former No.10 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft stepped up and it appears that he has started finding his role in the team.

"I was trying to stay ready. LeBron is out there so you have to be ready at all times. I missed one last game so I tried to really lock in on them corner shots. Bron told me he believed in me so I just tried to remember that and shoot my shots with confidence and knocked them down," Cam Reddish told media on Friday, via Lakers Nation.

Cam Reddish shares happiness for the opportunity to play for the Lakers

Cam Reddish had the chance to hand his team the road win over the Miami Heat last week, but missed the game-winning three in the final seconds (107-108).

LeBron James was called out by fans afterwards for his decision to pass the ball to Reddish for the open three, but the all-time scoring leader had high praise for his teammate.

"To all the naysayers and basketball savants that don't know nothing about basketball and telling me I should have shot that shot in Miami instead of passing to Cam Reddish, well, I did the same thing tonight because I trust my teammates, and I make the right play every single time, and the game ball goes to Cam Reddish for sure," LeBron James said afterwards, via Clutchpoints.

This was a confidence boost for Cam Reddish, who has appeared in all 10 games so far, averaging 7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 1.0 apg, on 41.1 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from three.

The 24-year-old forward recently talked about his role and shared his happiness for the chance to play for the Lakers.

"I’ve been through it all. Ups, downs, you name it, I’ve been through it all, seen it all. Different teams. Different roles. So I’m blessed to still be playing basketball in the NBA. I am happy to be here and I’m just trying to make an impact every time I step on the floor. The Lakers gave me an opportunity so I’m just gonna go hard every chance I get," Reddish told reporters, via Lakers Nation.

The Lakers (5-5) will look to extend their winning streak to three games on Tuesday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies for the In-Season Tournament.