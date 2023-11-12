"Manifestation is real": NBA Twitter shocked after fan tweet wanting Kelly Oubre Jr. 'hit' hours before brutal accident emerges 

Kelly Oubre Jr. was hospitalized on Saturday after getting hit by a car in Philadelphia. The guard/forward of the Philadelphia 76ers was released from hospital. However, he suffered multiple injuries that will keep him out of action for a significant period.

After the accident, a Tweet emerged where a fan wanted Kelly Oubre Jr. to 'get hit' by a car.

"Kelly Oubre Jr. can't score 11 points!? f**ng bum get hit by a car," the tweet reads.

NBA fans on Twitter reacted to this tweet, calling out the one who wrote it.

"Manifestation is real, be careful," said one fan.

"This cannot be real bro," said another fan.

"When your hating level is so high that your wishes come true," remarked another fan.

"wtf," said one fan.

"Wild," said another fan.

"This is tragic man. I’m sick," remarked another fan.

"Bro needs to be investigated," said one fan.

"No way," commented another fan.

Kelly Oubre Jr. avoids major damage; will miss significant time

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been discharged from hospital after getting hit by a car in Philadelphia on Saturday. The 27-year-old guard/forward avoided significant damage, but still, the injuries will keep him out for a significant period.

"Kelly Oubre Jr. sustained broken ribs and an assortment of bruises and cuts to his body after being struck by a car in Philadelphia on Saturday night. Oubre fortunately avoided more serious injuries but will now miss significant time," Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

He is not expected to miss the remainder of the season, and the Sixers should release a timetable for his return soon.

Oubre Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Sixers in the summer worth $2.9 million. Before Saturday's accident, he had appeared in all eight games for Philadelphia, averaging 16.3 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game and 0.6 assists per game, on 50.0 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Philadelphia is on top of the East with a 7-1 record and has won seven games in a row after their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the season opener two weeks ago.

Oubre Jr. joined the NBA back in 2015. He has played for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets. He has appeared in 535 games in his career, averaging 12.8 ppg and 4.4 rpg, on 50.0 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

With Oubre Jr. out of the lineup, Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse will need to see his players step up to cover the gap, as the Sixers will host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, seeking their eighth straight win.