Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and betting tips | November 11, 2023

The Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks is one of the four games scheduled on November 11, 2023. It will be the 125th game between the Magic and the Bucks, with Milwaukee leading the all-time matchup at 71-53. Let's take a look at the Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview, prediction and betting tips

The Bucks are coming off a disappointing 126-124 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. It was their third loss of the season, with Damian Lillard out with a calf injury. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 54 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, but it was not enough for a victory.

Meanwhile, the Magic lost to the Atlanta Hawks 120-119 in Mexico City. Orlando had control of the game for the majority of the fourth quarter, but Trae Young helped stage the Hawks' comeback with Dejounte Murray hitting the game-winning 3-point shot.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks game on Thursday, November 11, will be held at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The game is set to start at 6:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Moneyline: Magic (+125) vs Bucks (-147)

Spread: Magic +3 (-111) vs Bucks -3 (-111)

Total (O/U): Magic (u232) vs Bucks (o232)

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Orlando Magic have not beaten the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 9, 2019. They are currently 2-1 at home this season and have four players on their injury report. Wendell Carter Jr., Kevon Harris and Trevelin Queen are all listed as out, while Gary Harris is questionable.

On the other hand, the Bucks are 1-2 on the road and have had a tough start to the season as the team still gets used to Adrian Griffin's system. There are three players in the Bucks' injury report – Damian Lillard, Marques Bolden and TyTy Washington Jr. Lillard is questionable due to a sore right calf.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineups

The Orlando Magic have already used several different starting lineups this season because of injuries. If Gary Harris won't be able to play on Friday, head coach Jamahl Mosley will likely use a starting lineup of Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze.

The same can be said for the Milwaukee Bucks due to injuries to Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton. But if Lillard plays against the Magic, Adrian Griffin should have a lineup of Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off a 54-point performance, so he has an over/under of 29.5 points for Saturday's Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks game. It will likely depend on Damian Lillard's availability. You can get -120 by taking the over if Lillard is out and -106 by taking the under if he's going to play.

Antetoukounmpo is also among the top rebounders in the game with an over/under of 11.5 boards. He is -100 to go over 11.5 rebounds, but it might be better to go under with odds of -115 since he only averages 9.1 rebounds per match against the Orlando Magic.

Paolo Banchero is the Magic's best scorer, but he's been less aggressive to start the season. Banchero is due for a big game with an over/under of 18.5 points. He is -120 to go over and -110 to go under.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are the slight favorites to beat the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Bucks have a -3 spread and are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games. Orlando is +3, but they have been much better this season, so they could give Milwaukee some problems.

As mentioned above, Damian Lillard will be the biggest factor in this matchup. If Lillard is available, the Bucks are likely to get the win and will cover the spread easily. It won't be as easy if Dame is out and Milwaukee has to rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry them to a win.

Despite the current play of the Magic this season, recent history is against them. The Bucks have won 14 straight games over the Magic, so it would be safer to bet on Giannis and company.

