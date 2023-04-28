"Hawks fans what happened"- Celtics fans mock Trae Young and crew as they are sent home after Game 6 loss

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks put up a respectable fight against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their first-round series. Young scored 25 electric first-half points to keep Atlanta within striking distance at halftime (68-67).
The Hawks then took a two-point lead entering the fourth quarter (100-98). However, Young and the Hawks went cold in the fourth, getting outscored 30-20 and eventually losing 128-120. With their win, the Celtics have now eliminated Atlanta (4-2) to move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Following the game, Celtics fans had some fun trolling Young on Twitter. This came as Young finished with just five second-half points on 1-for-13 (7.7%) shooting:
“Hawks fans what happened,” one fan said.
“Trae Young is not him, unfortunately,” another said.
“Trae went 1/13 in the second half. They were saying he was better than Luka,” another added.
Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks’ Game 6 loss:
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combine for 62 points as Boston Celtics eliminate Atlanta Hawks in Game 6
Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for an efficient 62 points in Game 6 against Atlanta. This came as Brown finished with 32 points, five rebounds, two assists and six 3-pointers on 52.0% shooting. Tatum added 30 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and four 3-pointers on 55.0% shooting.
However, it was Celtics veteran big man Al Horford who hit the biggest shot of the game. This came after Horford buried a go-ahead 3-pointer to break a 113-113 tie with just over three minutes remaining in the game. Horford finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks on 50.0% shooting.
The Hawks were led by Trae Young, who finished with 30 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and four 3-pointers. However, Young shot just 9-for-28 (32.1%) after going cold in the second half.
The second-seeded Boston Celtics have now advanced to take on the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in Round 2. Boston won their season series against Philly 3-1 this season.
The second-round series will tip off on Monday night with Game 1 in Boston.
