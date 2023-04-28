"Hawks fans what happened"- Celtics fans mock Trae Young and crew as they are sent home after Game 6 loss

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks put up a respectable fight against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their first-round series. Young scored 25 electric first-half points to keep Atlanta within striking distance at halftime (68-67).

The Hawks then took a two-point lead entering the fourth quarter (100-98). However, Young and the Hawks went cold in the fourth, getting outscored 30-20 and eventually losing 128-120. With their win, the Celtics have now eliminated Atlanta (4-2) to move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral BREAKING: Boston defeats Atlanta 4-2 and advances to the Conference Semifinals. BREAKING: Boston defeats Atlanta 4-2 and advances to the Conference Semifinals. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Fia4YWDngG

Following the game, Celtics fans had some fun trolling Young on Twitter. This came as Young finished with just five second-half points on 1-for-13 (7.7%) shooting:

“Hawks fans what happened,” one fan said.

“Trae Young is not him, unfortunately,” another said.

“Trae went 1/13 in the second half. They were saying he was better than Luka,” another added.

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove they was saying he better than luka @TheHoopCentral Trae went 1/13 in the second halfthey was saying he better than luka @TheHoopCentral Trae went 1/13 in the second half 💀 they was saying he better than luka

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks’ Game 6 loss:

himiburtonmuse @haliburton_muse

haliburton would never go 1/14 from the second half in an elimation game

hali owns trae

BRUONSON AND HALI RUN THE PGS OF THE EAST @TheHoopCentral I was told trae young > haliburton?haliburton would never go 1/14 from the second half in an elimation gamehali owns traeBRUONSON AND HALI RUN THE PGS OF THE EAST @TheHoopCentral I was told trae young > haliburton?haliburton would never go 1/14 from the second half in an elimation gamehali owns traeBRUONSON AND HALI RUN THE PGS OF THE EAST

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combine for 62 points as Boston Celtics eliminate Atlanta Hawks in Game 6

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for an efficient 62 points in Game 6 against Atlanta. This came as Brown finished with 32 points, five rebounds, two assists and six 3-pointers on 52.0% shooting. Tatum added 30 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and four 3-pointers on 55.0% shooting.

However, it was Celtics veteran big man Al Horford who hit the biggest shot of the game. This came after Horford buried a go-ahead 3-pointer to break a 113-113 tie with just over three minutes remaining in the game. Horford finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks on 50.0% shooting.

The Hawks were led by Trae Young, who finished with 30 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and four 3-pointers. However, Young shot just 9-for-28 (32.1%) after going cold in the second half.

The second-seeded Boston Celtics have now advanced to take on the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in Round 2. Boston won their season series against Philly 3-1 this season.

The second-round series will tip off on Monday night with Game 1 in Boston.

