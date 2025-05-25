Hazel Renee gives sweet seal of approval to Draymond Green’s second career: "He really is made for this"

Hazel Renee gave a shoutout to husband Draymond Green for the on-camera work he is doing for the NBA. She described him as a "natural" for a possible career in broadcasting after his playing days.

The four-time NBA champion of the Golden State Warriors joined the 'Inside the NBA' crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal for their coverage of the ongoing NBA playoffs.

Renee spotlighted Green's work on her Instagram story while she watched him on television. She wrote on her post:

"Outside of basketball... he really is made for THIS 📺 Always gonna find a way to support ya baby @money23green 💚"

Hazel Renee gives her full support to Draymond Green for his broadcasting work.

Hazel Renee is no stranger to on-camera work, being an actress and a singer. Green, for his part, is a regular guest panelist on 'Inside the NBA' and hosts his own podcast -- The Draymond Green Show as well.

The couple met when they were students at Michigan State University. They confirmed their relationship in 2018 and got engaged the following year. They were supposed to get married in 2020 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic they had to postpone it to 2022. They now have two children together.

Draymond Green grateful for opportunity to work on Inside the NBA

Draymond Green is appreciative of the opportunity given to him by Inside the NBA to do on-camera work. He made sure to give his thanks to the broadcast team before it says its final goodbye.

Green gave a heartfelt message to the panel following Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday, highlighting how it was an honor for him to be part of the crew through the course of its run.

"I just wanted to thank you guys for having me. What y'all have meant, TNT has been incredible. I think so many guys get mad when y'all say something just because it means so much. And your opinions, everybody take it to heart, he said.

Draymond Green added, "It's been special to be a small part of this when y'all allowed me to. Y'all had a great run at TNT. Congratulations."

Inside the NBA is down to its last few episodes before it officially says goodbye to TNT after 35 years. Next season, the Emmy-winning show will start airing on ESPN and ABC after TNT's partnership with the NBA ends following the ongoing season.

