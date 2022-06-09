"He was able to dominate and defer at times but never questioned was he the dominant force for his team" - Marcellus Wiley says Michael Jordan was more dominant than Steph Curry

Steve Kerr stirred the pot on Tuesday when he said that Steph Curry dominates the game like Michael Jordan, among other great NBA legends. However, Fox Sports' Marcellus Wiley believes Jordan was more dominant than Curry in almost every facet of the game.

Kerr, the Golden State Warriors coach, made the comments during an appearance on 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto." He explained how Curry dominates the game differently than great players such as Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. He pointed out the Curry's skills make him dominant.

"When you look at the history of the league, you think of guys who dominated Finals games," Kerr said. "You think of Magic, Bird and Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar), Jordan, LeBron (James), Kobe (Bryant). These guys are all monsters physically."

He continued:

"Steph dominates games differently. He doesn't do it physically by getting to the line all the time. He does it with skill, and he does it in ways that people don't recognize. ... Just his lack of physical dominance, I guess, makes people question whether he's really dominating or not."

On a recent episode of "Speak For Yourself," Marcellus Wiley responded to Kerr's comments about Curry's dominance. The topic of the segment revolves around Steph being compared to Michael Jordan. Wiley went on to explain why Jordan was more dominant than the Warriors superstar.

"Let's break Michael Jordan down and see if Steph Curry measures up," Wiley said. "In terms of mentality, different mentality like Michael Jordan to me is alpha male capital every letter in alpha, right? He was able to dominate and defer at times, but never questioned was he the dominant force his team."

He continued:

"That's not the same for Steph Curry. Whatever you say his mentality is, he dominates at times. Yeah, he defers, but there has been question if he's the dominant force on his team."

Marcellus Wiley added that Jordan was better both offensively and defensively than Curry. The only advantage Curry had over "His Airness" was his long-range shooting. Nevertheless, Curry looks like a dominant player for someone of his size.

Steph Curry, Warriors lose Game 3 in Boston

Steph Curry at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Three

Steph Curry and the Warriors lost Game 3 to the Celtics on Wednesday night. Curry put up 31 points, four rebounds and two assists, but that was not enough to prevent the 116-100 loss. Klay Thompson added 25 points, while Andrew Wiggins had 18 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Celtics were led by Jaylen Brown with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Jayson Tatum also had a big game, scoring 26 points and adding nine assists. Marcus Smart had 24 points, while Grant Williams came off the bench to add 10 points.

The Celtics are now up 2-1 in the Finals. They have the opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4 on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Warriors will look to even the series at 2-2 before heading home to San Francisco for Game 5.

