“He actually genuinely cared about you as a person, I’ll never forget that” - NBA analyst says his relationship with Kobe Bryant was special, says he might not have that type of relationship again

In a recent episode of ESPN's "Hoop Stories," Marc Spears spoke about his relationship with Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant. Spears has been in sports media for decades and interviewed several NBA players. However, he stated that the Black Mamba was the only one who invited him to the training room for an interview.

Kobe Bryant was known for his tenacity on the court. However, off the court, he was more amiable. Marc Spears shared his experience of covering Bryant's illustrious career. He said:

"He was the best. We are not supposed to miss players when they are done playing, but after his last game, I was like, 'Dang, I don't know if I'll ever have that kind of relationship.'

"He is the only player that actually invited me to go into the training room to interview him. it was the first and last time I ever been in the training room, and I'm like, 'I can come in there?' and he looked at me like, 'I'm saying you can come.'"

Kobe Bryant was one of the hardest-working players in the game. He famously practiced for hours to develop his game, helping him reach the pinnacle of basketball greatness.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba



#MambaMentality Kobe Bryant talked trash in two different languages, then finished with a steal and a dunk. Kobe Bryant talked trash in two different languages, then finished with a steal and a dunk.#MambaMentality https://t.co/AkFFJzYa0c

While speaking about Kobe Bryant, Marc Spears mentioned how the eighteen-time All-Star would give him behind-the-scenes access.

"But he would talk to me after practices, games ,media day. Give me access behind the scenes that, you know, is hard to get from a star," Spears said. "But to get it from him, he actually genuinely cared about you as a person. I'll never forget that."

KobeFiles @KobesFiles Kobe Bryant’s huge rejection on Bonzi Wells in game 7 of the 2000 WCF: Kobe Bryant’s huge rejection on Bonzi Wells in game 7 of the 2000 WCF: https://t.co/oVyhrnm6E0

Not many NBA players are as open with the media. However, Kobe Bryant never backed down from anyone, even the media.

His untimely death left a huge void in the hearts of basketball fans worldwide. However, his legacy will forever live on because of his impact on the game.

Kenya @AymanHossam97

The Mamba Mentality shall live forever.

#RIPMamba Kobe Bryant’s post-Game 2 interview during the 2009 NBA Finals. He was 2-0 up!The Mamba Mentality shall live forever. Kobe Bryant’s post-Game 2 interview during the 2009 NBA Finals. He was 2-0 up!The Mamba Mentality shall live forever.#RIPMamba https://t.co/B8oYZBXqB9

Marc Spears shares a Kobe Bryant anecdote

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant was one of the most influential stars in the league. Reporters loved getting his sound bytes because he frequently said things that could drive ratings, clicks and views. Marc Spears also approached the Black Mamba in hopes of getting an interview with him. However, Bryant disapproved of his outfit. Spears said:

"One time after the Lakers practice, I caught Kobe Bryant in the parking lot. I wanted to talk to him for an interview, and he goes, "Why are you disrespecting me like that?" I'm like, "What are you talking about." "Why are you wearing this Addidas stuff, man. You know I'm Nike. I'm not gonna do the interview unless you get rid of that suit."

"I'm like, "How am I gonna get rid of this suit now?' I had forgotten that Kobe had a feud with Addidas cause Addidas was still selling his old shoe even though he had moved over to Nike, and I'm like, "Man, I can't change them right now."

He's like, "Alright, alright, alright, when you get home, I want you to take that suit and throw it away, and I want you to send me the video of you having thrown away the suit, so I know that you actually did it."

Marc Spears did what Kobe Bryant had asked him to do. In the video, he didn't specifically mention if he got the interview or not, but Spears stated that he learned a lesson from the incident. From that day on, the veteran writer carried a couple of outfits from different companies in his trunk to avoid disrespecting players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott