"He ain't no damn Damian Lillard" - Stephen A. Smith finds Bucks getting rid of Jrue Holiday as 'business decision'

Stephen A. Smith lauded the Milwaukee Bucks for making a sound business decision of getting Damian Lillard by letting go of Jrue Holiday. He highlighted how ‘Dame’ brings a whole different set of skills that would only reinvigorate the team moving forward.

On a recent episode of the Stephen A. Smith Show, the popular commentator on ESPN’s First Take raved about how the Bucks did well in getting their hands on Lillard, whose penchant for delivering in the clutch and fierce competitiveness are topnotch.

Smith said:

“The brother sent home people in his career. I love Paul George. He sent him home. I respect the hell out of the future Hall-of-Famer that is Russel Westbrook. He sent him home. He sent home Dwight Howard. He sent home James Harden. Damian Lillard done sent a few people home.”

He continued:

“If it not for Steph Curry, there isn’t a point guard in this nation that we would be talking about that we want more than Damian Lillard. And now you got him to pair him with Giannis Antetokounmpo. I respect the hell out of Jrue Holiday. He ain’t no damn Damian Lillard. Grayson Allen, liked him as a young player, feisty as hell. Good riddance, you ain’t Damian Lillard."

"And by the way, it ain’t that big of an adjustment for him because the weather between Milwaukee and Portland, Oregon, ain’t that damn different. It’s gray skies half the time. But it’s a great, great basketball decision by the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire him. It’s the perfect fit for him," Smith added.

Lillard’s desire to be traded from the Portland Trail Blazers was finally realized this week but not to his desired destination of Miami. Instead, he was shipped to Milwaukee, which made the deal possible alongside the Phoenix Suns.

In the agreement, the Blazers received Holiday and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick from the Bucks, along with the right to swap first-round picks with Milwaukee in 2028 and 2030. The team also got Deandre Ayton and rookie forward Toumani Camara from the Suns.

Phoenix, meanwhile, received Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson from Portland and Grayson Allen from Milwaukee.

The Bucks got 33-year-old Lillard, who is set to form a formidable tandem with two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks make another run for an NBA title.

Bucks roster after Damian Lillard trade

Projected starting five

· Damian Lillard

· Pat Connaughton

· Khris Middleton

· Giannis Antetokounmpo

· Brook Lopez

Key reserves

· Robin Lopez

· Marjon Beauchamp

· Malik Beasley

· Jae Crowder

· Goran Dragic

· Bobby Portis

Full roster

Here is the Bucks roster heading into training camp after trading for Lillard:

Guards

Malik Beasley

Pat Connaughton

Goran Dragic

AJ Green

Andre Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Lindell Wigginton

Forwards

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Marjon Beauchamp

Jae Crowder

Chris Livington

Khris Middleton

Bobby Portis

Centers

Meyers Leonard

Brook Lopez

Robin Lopez