"He ain't ready for me to take them down yet": James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights reveals reason behind long braided hairstyle

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights revealed the reason for keeping her new hairstyle. On Saturday, the Clippers star's girlfriend uploaded an Instagram story where she showed off her new braided hairstyle.

The emerging fashion designer was seen sitting in her car and looking into the camera while embracing her new braids. She thanked her hairstylist and credited the Clippers star for being the reason behind the braids:

"Thanks for touching my braids up @jacole my man said he ain't ready for me to take them down yet🥰😏"

Paije Speights shows off her braids on her IG story. (Credits: @front_paije/Instagram)

In her following story, Speight reshared a post promoting her clothing line "Front Paije" and informed her fans that she was back on her diet. She shared a picture of a protein-focused diet with meat and sides.

Speights shares her diet with her followers. (Credits: @front_paije/Instagram)

James Harden and Paije Speights started dating last year and their relationship first came to light during Rajon Rondo's wedding in June. A video featuring Harden's hilarious reaction went viral last year where the Clippers star was seen amazed after Speights caught the bride's bouquet.

Since that incident, the emerging fashion designer has been very open about her relationship with the Clippers star on social media. The couple have been spotted together in public on several occasions and are often seen celebrating holidays and special occasions together.

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights shares practice drill videos of her firstborn with former Miami Heat player

On Sunday, James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights shared four videos covering her firstborn son's day at basketball practice at the Yung World Academy. She shared the video threads on her Instagram stories. The first video featured Speight's son Prynce Almario Chalmer preparing for the practice as he put on his basketball shoes.

Paije Speights shares a video of her son practicing at the academy. (Credits: @front_paije/Instagram)

Paije Speights shares her son with former Miami Heat player Mario Chalmers. The couple welcomed Prynce in 2018. However, they split after his birth.

In the rest of her stories, Prynce was seen practicing his dribbling skills and trying to make a basket. The kid failed in his first few attempts but finally made a bucket in the last video.

James Harden has found his lost rhythm with the Clippers this season. He has been great and is averaging 21.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

