"He almost killed Buddy Hield" - Steph Curry winning Twyman-Stokes award over Steven Adams has NBA fans buzzing

Steph Curry is in his 16th NBA season, and he continues to stack accolades and achievements like clockwork. On Monday, the NBA announced the Golden State Warriors superstar's latest achievement in an Instagram post.

The Dub Nation's leader has won the 2024-25 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award. In the caption of their post, the league congratulated the 11-time All-Star and described the vision behind the honor.

"The honor that recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on and off court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team."

The fans dropped in the post's comment section to express their thoughts on the baby-faced assassin's latest achievement. One fan joked about Curry's viral moment with Buddy Hield, where the superstar and his coach Steve Kerr remind the roleplayer to pass the ball.

"He almost killed Buddy Hield lol"

Fan joked about the viral Curry and Buddy Hield moment. (Credits: @nba/Instagram)

Rockets' Steven Adams was also a contender to win the award, recognized for being selfless on the court. However, the fans congratulated and praised the Warriors star.

"He deserves this. Great teamate and even better player 👑" one fan wrote.

"This solidifies him into the Hall of Fame 🔥" another fan said.

"Like who wouldn’t want Steph as a teammate fr," another fan said.

One fan made a sarcastic comment about the league adding new awards every year.

"Why Every year there’s a new awards, he deserves this every year tho"

"More hardware for the shelf! 🏆" another fan wrote.

Fans praise Curry on latest achivement. (Credits: @nba/Instagram)

Under Curry's leadership, the Dubs are leading their first-round matchup against the Rockets with a 2-1 record. They are scheduled to play Game 4 in the series on Monday.

Steph Curry's trainer explains the impact of Jimmy Butler on the Warriors' superstar's game

On Saturday, Steph Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, sat down with Sportskeeda Mark Medina for an exclusive interview where he answered a few questions related to the Warriors superstar.

During one segment of the interview, Medina asked Payne about the relationship between Curry and his new teammate Jimmy Butler's game and how they elevate each other. Curry's trainer readily answered with a detailed response to explain the great synergy between the two stars.

"I’ll tell you what really helps – when you have a teammate that consistently gets to the free-throw line. You got a guy that can take pressure off of you because he can effectively operate in late shot-clock situations."

"It alleviates some defensive pressure. You’re always going to have at least two sets of eyes on Jimmy Butler. You got his primary defender and at least one help guy. That takes two set of guys off of Stephen Curry."

Butler was injured during Game 2 of the Rockets' playoff series. However, the Warriors bounced back and took the series lead without him in Game 3.

