"He was almost like playing against Tom Brady... He's my G.O.A.T." - Isiah Thomas gives reasons for calling Kareem Abdul-Jabbar the greatest ever

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the biggest names in the game of basketball. He not only impacted the game on the court but took control of things outside of it, which motivated millions of Americans to take up sports. Many legends have heaped praise on him for his brilliance, the latest being a Hall of Famer, Isiah Thomas.

The two-time NBA champion was one of the best point guards in the 80s and went up against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar quite a few times in his career. Thomas was one of the fiercest competitors, but every time he saw Kareem, the former Bad Boy Pistons player admitted that he was smitten. Speaking more about his admiration for the six-time NBA champion, Isiah Thomas said:

"He was almost like playing against Tom Brady, can't give him the same look every time because they're just gonna pick you apart. And for all of us, during that period of time, Kaarem was, you know every time he walked into the room, it was like music was playing."

Thomas played the game for thirteen seasons and had himself accomplished quite a lot in the league. He is not someone who is afraid of firing shots at someone, but when talking about the former Laker legend, he had nothing but praise.

The GOAT debate is a never-ending one in basketball and many have divided themselves between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. However, Thomas has looked away from them and stated Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to be his GOAT. Speaking further about the six-time MVP, Thomas said:

"I think he's the greatest player to ever play. He's my Goat, but what he was doing outside of the playing field during the time when I was a teenager and the social changes and the impact he was making in the society. And then you walkout on the court and you see number 33 in purple and gold and you're like, wait a minute, that's him, that's the dude."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is still very actively involved in the game of basketball

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the social justice trophy named after him

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the best basketball minds and courtesy of that, he still actively finds time to share his opinions about the game. Many may find that to be extreme or harsh, but he is well versed with the game and does not very often go wrong in what he has to say.

Off late, the media blasted him for his comments on LeBron James and his stance on social issues, but as soon as he felt that he was wrong, the former Laker legend came out and cleared the air around the situation. Not many would do the same, but Abdul-Jabbar is not someone who shies away from all of this.

He is an advocate for social justice and to honor his contributions, the NBA named a social justice award after him. A champion like him made sure to influence millions to not only play the game of basketball but also use the big platform to help the people in need, which is why he is one of the most respected sports personalities in the United States of America.

