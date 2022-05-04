"He was not always the bad guy, he was not always a problem" - Nick Wright makes a case for 9x All-Star being a stellar player before he became a triple-double machine

Russell Westbrook’s often quick-draw reply this season when criticized for his horrible play was the fact that he can’t always be expected to average a triple-double. “Brodie” has had to remind people what he has accomplished in four of the last six years to defend his level of play.

Nick Wright, who appeared on The Herd podcast, explained that Westbrook wasn’t obsessed with his stats in his first eight seasons in the NBA. Unfortunately, once he changed, he’s never been the same player before.

Here’s how the FS1 sports analyst detailed Russell Westbrook’s transformation into the triple-double king:

“People need to go back and look at some of the playoff runs with Durant. He was not always the bad guy, he was not always a problem. He was a really, really good player for a period of time. And then 2017 happens, where Durant leaves, Russ gets the MVP, gets the triple-double. 2017 postseason, plays 5 games averages 37, 13 and 12 and they lose in 5. That’s the fork in the road moment of Russ’ career.”

Wright continued:

“He either could have learned, ‘Okay I just averaged 37, 13, and 12. I had a 50-point triple-double in these playoffs and we lost. I need to adjust.’ Instead, the lesson he learned is, ‘This is dope as hell, it’s so much fun. Everyone needs to get on my level.’ And that’s why the last 5 years have been bad.”

Wright got Russell Westbrook’s 2017 postseason averages wrong. “Russ” averaged 37.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 2.4 steals. His points, assists and steals all led the NBA playoffs that year.

Regardless of the incorrect statistics, the fact remains that Russell Westbrook just had a season for the ages. He won his only MVP award that season and averaged a triple-double, the first in NBA history since Oscar Robertson managed the feat in the 1961-62 season.

Without Kevin Durant, Westbrook’s been a triple-double god but has never been past the first round of the postseason. The OKC Thunder were eliminated by the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers for consecutive years before he was traded to the Houston Rockets.

Russell Westbrook may never average a triple-double again

Russell Westbrook ruled the triple-double list in four of the last six seasons, mainly because he was the franchise's top player in each of the teams he played for. Three of those campaigns were with the OKC Thunder and the last with the Washington Wizards.

If he stays with the LA Lakers, there’s no way he will be sniffing those personally hallowed averages. Westbrook just played his worst season since his sophomore year in the NBA. “Brodie’s” numbers looked pedestrian than what the league has been accustomed to seeing from him.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook is the first MVP to be traded in 3 straight seasons.



Getting triple-doubles even during the offseason. Russell Westbrook is the first MVP to be traded in 3 straight seasons.Getting triple-doubles even during the offseason. https://t.co/t5xiisni7W

With deteriorating athleticism, erratic decision-making and poor shooting, he’s often been benched in crucial games. He sometimes seemed to have more energy going after hecklers than playing defense. Even if gets traded, he may never go reach those mind-boggling numbers again.

