  • "He has always been a villain" - NBA fans shocked as Kevin Durant gets brutally booed by Thunder fans in his return to OKC for Rockets debut

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 22, 2025 00:36 GMT
"He has always been a villain" - NBA fans shocked as Kevin Durant gets brutally booed by Thunder fans in his return to OKC for Rockets debut. [phto: Getty]

Kevin Durant returned to Oklahoma City on Tuesday to make his Houston Rockets debut against his former team, the OKC Thunder. KD spent eight seasons with the team before jumping ship to join the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016. Nearly a decade after the split, Thunder fans remain unforgiving of the former MVP.

The Thunder faithful lustily booed at KD when the Rockets’ starters were announced, prompting netizens to react:

“KD has always been a villain because he isn’t good enough to be a hero.”

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan commented:

Previously, Kevin Durant was a fan favorite during his years with the Thunder. However, after joining a team that OKC nearly beat in the Western Conference playoffs, he quickly became the villain to the team’s fan base.

In the Bay Area, Durant won two championships in three years alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. While Durant stood atop the NBA, the Thunder became perennial first-round playoff casualties.

The contrast between the reception for Durant and that for his former teammate Steven Adams was stark. While the booing and catcalls for KD echoed through the arena, Adams, a former teammate of KD's in OKC, was greeted with warm applause inside the Paycom Center.

Tuesday was banner-raising night, which included the giving of championship rings. Fans could not help but rub it on Durant, who could not lead the Thunder to the promised land.

Kevin Durant took the fans’ reaction to him in stride. He gladly booed back at them as he stepped on the court.

Kevin Durant leads Rockets to first-quarter lead against OKC Thunder

Kevin Durant played the entire first quarter. Although he received boos almost every time he touched the ball, he was still productive. KD tallied eight points and one rebound to help give the Houston Rockets a 30-27 lead after 12 minutes.

OKC’s defense held Durant to 3-for-7 shooting, including 0-for-2 from behind the arc. Still, the two-time NBA Finals MVP impacted the game by just his presence alone. When the Thunder did not gang up on Alperen Sengun, they were swarming over KD. Thunder players have their head on a swivel with Durant lurking.

