"He would average 45" - LeBron James' former coach drops shocking prediction on Michael Jordan's scoring average in today's NBA

LeBron James' former coach, Ty Lue, believes that Michael Jordan would average 45 points in today's NBA. Jordan might not have the most points in history, but he does have 10 scoring titles and has the highest career scoring average ever at 30.1 points per game.Speaking on Shannon Sharpe's &quot;Club Shay Shay&quot; podcast, Lue was asked about his thoughts on what Jordan would average in the NBA today. The LA Clippers coach sees his former teammate getting at least 45.0 ppg due to the rules and how good MJ was. &quot;Today? 45,&quot; Lue said. &quot;You can't touch nobody, it's a foul. You got the best player in the world. He averaged like 36 one year, 37? Add eight to that.&quot;The one-time NBA champion coach added: &quot;Every time he'd get touched, it's two free throws. His old stuff could be a difference, like illegal defense. I don't see like he wouldn't have a year he would average 45. ... You can't touch nobody now. The physicality is pretty much gone.&quot;While some fans might disagree with Ty Lue, it's hard to argue against an NBA coach who played with Michael Jordan. Others, like diehard LeBron James fans, would argue about bias, but Lue coached James and won a title together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Lue was teammates with Jordan from 2001 to 2003, when &quot;His Airness&quot; came out of retirement for the second time to play for the Washington Wizards. Shaquille O'Neal also believes Michael Jordan would average 45 in the NBA todayShaquille O'Neal also believes Michael Jordan would average 45 in the NBA today. (Photo: IMAGN)Ty Lue wasn't the first former player to think that Michael Jordan would average 45 points in the NBA today. B.J. Armstrong and Allen Iverson shared the same sentiment, as well as Lue's former teammate, Shaquille O'Neal.The LA Lakers legend told ESPN back in 2020 how MJ would average 45 points if he played in the modern NBA. He even put himself in the same position despite the lack of dominant big men since Steph Curry took over. &quot;He would average 45 and the league would be complaining about two players,&quot; Shaq said, according to Bleacher Report. &quot;They'd be like, 'Mike is too good and the kid named Shaq down in Orlando is too dominant. What are we going to do?'&quot;O'Neal played against Jordan in the 1990s, as the Chicago Bulls superstar dominated by winning six NBA championships.