  • "He basically said Podcasting is for BUMS": Fans react as Steph Curry puts following Draymond Green and LeBron James path into perspective

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 27, 2025 11:41 GMT
"He basically said Podcasting is for BUMS": Fans react as Steph Curry puts following Draymond Green and LeBron James path into perspective.

Steph Curry’s offseason got underway after the Golden State Warriors lost 121-110 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 14. The defeat, the fourth straight for the Dubs in the series, ended their 2024-25 campaign. Curry said in the postgame interview that he planned to “get away from the game a little bit.”

While working with young basketball players in the Bay Area last week, the two-time MVP was asked if he entertained doing a podcast. Curry replied that he would not do podcasting because he was not “passionate about it.”

Fans promptly reacted to Curry’s response.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan commented:

Over the past few years, NBA players, past and present, have taken to podcasting. Draymond Green, Steph Curry’s good friend and Warriors teammate, has had his show since May 2022. LeBron James also has one with now LA Lakers coach JJ Redick. Once Redick took the job, James chose former two-time MVP Steve Nash as his next co-host.

Paul George, Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes, Jeff Teague, Kenyon Martin, Gilbert Arenas and many others spend time expressing their thoughts about basketball. Curry will not join the bandwagon, citing time and commitment as something he does not have for such a project.

Steph Curry wants to rest and enjoy his offseason

Last summer, Steph Curry played with Team USA, helping the Americans to another Olympic gold, his first in the competition. From Paris, he spent a few weeks with his family before starting the grind for the 2024-25 campaign.

Curry dealt with a hamstring strain that forced him out for nearly the entire semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry played only 13 minutes in Game 1, the Golden State Warriors’ only win in the series.

After the gentleman’s sweep, Steph Curry opened up about his offseason plan.

"I mean, we've got, what, four months? I don't have any Olympics and it's going to be just about rebuilding -- one, getting rest, like you said, getting away from the game a little bit, and then rebuilding everything for another great run.”
The Warriors showed in the series against the Timberwolves that they were bonafide championship contenders before Curry’s injury. If he can stay healthy next season, Golden State could be a dark horse to challenge the eventual winners.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

